Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dies: Wife Reveals New Information About His Death

As fans mourn the death of Stephen Boss, known to all as “tWitch,” more details are coming in as to what happened in the hours before he took his own life.

It appears tWitch, the dynamic dancer and long-time DJ for the Ellen DeGeneres Show, died sometime Monday night or Tuesday. News of his passing didn’t break until Wednesday.

TMZ, which broke the suicide news, said that tWitch’s wife, Allison Holker, walked into a nearby police station, Tuesday, and was “adamant” that something was wrong with her missing husband. He’d walked out of their home the day before and didn’t even drive his car. She said there was no argument or other reason for his abrupt departure. No one knew that tWitch had walked to a nearby hotel and checked into a room.

Holker told police that her husband wasn’t answering her phone calls. She was frantic to find him and bring him home to their three children. Police came back to the home to do a property check. An unidentified law enforcement source told TMZ that officers checked for video or any other clues as to why tWitch left. The officers were considering issuing a “critical” missing person’s report.

Police Discovered tWitch’s Body After Hotel Called 9-1-1

However, police soon received a 9-1-1 call about tWitch with the devastating news that his body had been discovered in his hotel room. He’d shot himself in the bathroom and was dead. The hotel was less than a mile away from the family home.

The hotel workers told police that tWitch checked in on Monday. He carried a small bag and booked the room for only one night. He also wasn’t visibly upset, they said. Yet when he failed to check out, a worker checked on the room and found tWitch’s body in the bathtub.

tWitch Boss and wife, Allison Holker, brought their three children to the movie premiere of Minions: The Rise of Gru. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Holker confirmed her husband’s death in a statement to People, Wednesday. Within hours, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office determined that tWitch’s head wounds were self-inflicted. His official death date was Tuesday.

The charismatic, personable tWitch had a presence on daytime TV and primetime. He first gained national attention as a contestant on the reality show So You Think You Can Dance. He finished as runner-up of season four in 2008. His wife also is a SYTYCD alum. tWitch returned to the competition as an all-star contestant and as a judge.

Then from 2014 to this past May, tWitch served as a DJ for DeGeneres’ popular daytime show. He was DeGeneres’ perfect sidekick. He’d start playing music after the comedian finished her monologue, Then Ellen would start dancing, as she threaded her way through the studio audience. On lucky days, tWitch also would show off his impressive moves. He always flashed that bright smile.

The husband and wife also would post dance videos from their home. On Sunday, the day before tWitch disappeared, the two danced in front of a Christmas tree.

In a heart-breaking final comment, Holker said “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

DeGeneres also talked about losing a part of her family. “I’m heartbroken,” she said in a statement. “tWitch was pure love and light.”