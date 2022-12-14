Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss’ Wife Breaks Silence on Ellen DeGeneres Star’s Death by Suicide

Allison Holker sadly confirmed her husband’s death, calling Twitch Boss “the backbone of our family.”

The 40-year-old Boss died Wednesday. Police say it appears he died of a self-inflicted gun shot wound. Holker. like Twitch, a fellow dancer, released this statement:

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker, 34, said in a statement to People. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

She continued: “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

She closed the statement with a heart breaking last line: “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

TMZ reported that Holker called the police when she realized her husband had left the house without his car. Police later received a report of a shooting at a hotel. It was there that police discovered Boss’ body.

The two were both beautiful dancers. They often performed together at home, sharing their moves to Twitch’s 3.4 million followers. His Insta handle was sir_twitch_alot. The last dance has generated more than 237,000 likes. The couple danced in front of a Christmas tree to an Alicia Keyes holiday song.

Twitch Boss found a place in pop culture in 2008, when he competed on season four of So You Think You Can Dance. He finished second that season, then returned to the show to compete as an all-star. He also served as a judge earlier this year.

By 2014, he began working as the DJ on the Ellen DeGeneres talk show. He was Ellen’s talented side kick. She’d start the show with her monologue, then Twitch would put on some upbeat music and Ellen would dance with the audience. And if folks were really lucky, Twitch would dance as well. By 2020, he was co-executive producer of the popular day-time talker.

He first started attracting attention in 2008 when he appeared on MTV’s The Wade Robson Project. And he finished second on Star Search.

Twitch and Allison, a fellow SYTYCD alum, married nine years ago. The couple have three young children.