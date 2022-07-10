‘Storage Wars’ Star Dan Dotson Shares Video From Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club Meet-Up

All across the country, fans know Storage Wars star Dan Dotson for his legendary auctioneer voice and lifelong career in auctioning. And though Dan Dotson does have a passion for auctioneering, it’s far from his only interest.

Dotson is also a passionate motorcyclist! When he isn’t auctioning off storage units, he’s hitting the road for two-wheel adventures with his wife and son. His latest journey took him to Las Vegas, where he celebrated the newest addition to the Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club with his fellow motorcycle enthusiasts.

As always, Dan proudly shared the event with his fans on social media. “Several Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club chapters from Utah, Nevada, Arizona, and California,” he wrote. “All in Las Vegas to welcome the newest NV [Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club] chapter [in] Sin City. All great guys and a sure bet for success…see what I did there?”

‘Storage Wars’ Star Dan Dotson Offers Advice for Bidding on Storage Units

Dan Dotson is only 59 years old but already has an astounding 48 years of experience with auctions, thanks to the early teachings of his grandfather, a fellow auctioneer. As such, to say Dotson is an expert auctioneer would be an understatement.

When it comes to bidding on storage units, the Storage Wars star has seen it all. And in a 2021 interview with Monsters and Critics, Dotson shared some of that extensive knowledge with fans hoping to break into auctioning.

Though storage unit auctions seem nothing more than a game of chance from an outsider’s perspective, Dan Dotson explained that this couldn’t be further from the truth.

“I would say that instead of just rushing right out with your hard-earned money and buying the first thing you see, I would look at several units,” Dotson said. “I would try to guess what I think they are going to bring and then I would follow those units and see what they ended up bringing in money-wise.”

“Practice makes perfect in this business,” he continued. “And the more practice you get, the more seasoned you become as a buyer.”

“Overall, you want to double or triple your money,” the Storage Wars star said. “If you practice that then eventually that’s the way it should work for you. If not, you’re just speculating and that’s not the best way to do it. Also, don’t panic. There’s always going to be another auction, you don’t have to buy a unit every time that you’re out there.”