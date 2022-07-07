‘Storage Wars’ Star Dan Dotson Admires Motorcycles in ‘Family Time’ With His Son

When it comes to finding hidden treasures, TV shows like Pawn Stars and American Pickers have captivated audiences. Not to mention, the shows led to great success for the A&E Network. But while both shows revolve around forgotten history and the art of negotiating, Storage Wars brought more than storage units. Filled with trash-talking, fighting, and the occasional threat, Storage Wars made Dave Hester, Jarrod Schulz, and Brandi Passante household names. And behind them all, trying to keep order was none other than auctioneer Dan Dotson.

While Storage Wars garnered him fame, Dan Dotson has been in the auctioneering business dating back to 1974. And as most already know, he continues to make deals today. At 59 years old, Dotson recently shared a tweet that showed him getting away from the stress of auctions. Accompanied by his son, the video showed the pair enjoying a lovely day. But that wasn’t all as they admired numerous motorcycles around them.

Spending this day with my son was a blast, can’t wait for next time. #familytime #funtimes pic.twitter.com/jZlo1279ZW — Dan Dotson on A&E (@auctionguydan) July 7, 2022

Dan Dotson Recalls The One Sale He Still Can’t Forget

Owning an auction house, Dotson has seen his share of fortunes made and heated arguments over the simplest of items. But during a 2018 interview with National Public Radio, the auctioneer admitted that even today, one sale has always remained with him.

According to Dotson, he once sold a unit with a safe inside of it. Not uncommon for anyone who has watched the show before. But Dotson detailed how the unit went for only $500. It wasn’t until the buyer cracked open the safe that he found himself staring at millions of dollars tucked inside. The total amount came up to $7.5 million.

Having been left by the previous owners, apparently, they were unaware of the unit being sold. After being notified, Dan Dotson recounted how they offered the new owner $1.2 million if the money was returned. Surprisingly, the man agreed to the terms and returned the safe full of millions. Still, Dotson considered it to be a great payday as the unit was only $500.

Storage Wars Continues After 12 Years

As for Storage Wars, the show continues to gain views as it is on its 14th season. Airing for 12 years, the show has been shrouded in controversy as both Jarrod Schulz and partner Brandi Passante split during season 12. They continued to work together during season 12 of Storage Wars and were even given a spin-off show Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job. It ended only after one season. The relationship didn’t appear to work out as it was announced that Schulz was no longer part of Storage Wars.

Although Storage Wars has been surrounded with cautionary tales, broken relationships, and accusations of fraud, for Dotson, life appears to be going great. With an ongoing career, the auctioneer continues to make deals and was credited for being the inspiration behind the hit show.

