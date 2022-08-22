‘Storage Wars’ Star Dan Dotson Welcomes Marine to His Motorcycle Club

Storage Wars cast member Dan Dotson helped usher in a new prospect in his pro-law enforcement Motorcycle Club, “The Punishers.” Dotson shared a short video clip of the ceremony on his official Twitter.

The clip is a short montage showing a new member receiving his “cut” (official vest) from the MC. After trying the vest on and a few short words, Russ hugs several members. Then the crew set out on the road on their motorcycles. “Welcome our newest prospect “ Russ” to our chapter,” Dan Dotson captioned the video. “This former Marine starts his 6-month journey to becoming a full patched member of the West End chapter of the Punishers”

More about Dan Dotson’s Motorcycle Club

According to their official website, The Punishers were founded in New York City in 1999. They consider themselves a brotherhood of law enforcement officers. However, they recruit quite far beyond that scope. They also accept corrections officers, justice system professionals, and other first responders. According to the website, they also accept “like-minded individuals.” As a reality tv star, presumably, that’s how Dan Dotson managed to patch in.

The Punisher character is a Marvel Comics anti-hero that debuted as a Spider-man antagonist in the 1970s. He was based in part on the Charles Bronson Death Wish films, which were popular at the time. He doles out vigilante justice, mostly through the use of firearms. The Punisher has proven to be a popular character over the years. Dan Dotson’s MC may share the name by coincidence. However, many in law enforcement have adopted the Punisher’s death head’s logo as their own. The co-creator of the Punisher does not like the practice.

“Any ‘cop’ who wears a Punisher logo in his official capacity is identifying law enforcement with an outlaw,” comic writer and co-creator of The Punisher Gerry Conway tweeted in June 2020. “These ‘cops’ are a disgrace to serious police officers everywhere. They show an imbecilic level of irresponsibility and should be fired immediately.”

“For too long, symbols associated with a character I co-created have been co-opted by forces of oppression and to intimidate Black Americans,” Conway wrote in a June 2020 statement. “This character and symbol was never intended as a symbol of oppression. This is a symbol of a systematic failure of equal justice.”

However, it seems like Dan Dotson and his crew of Punishers mostly just enjoy riding and doing charity work. Their website lists several charity organizations they support. These include The Wounded Warriors Project and Autism Speaks.