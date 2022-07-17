‘Storage Wars’: What Is Darrell Sheets Doing Now?

For seven years Darrell Sheets was a star contender on A&E’s Storage Wars. But for some reason, he abruptly disappeared from the screen without a formal explanation. As it turns out, the exit wasn’t meant to last. But after a series of heart attacks nearly took his life in 2019, he decided to walk away from his career for good.

When Sheets left the show, he was still making bids behind the scenes. But after spending two years cashing in on high-profit abandoned lockers he had two life-changing heart attacks that resulted in major surgery.

The reality TV star blamed himself for his health issues by claiming in an Instagram post that he did not take care of himself. And after his eye-opening health scare, he decided to focus all of his energy on his physical and emotional well-being.

Since recovering from surgery, Darrell Sheets has remained dedicated to a healthy lifestyle. And he’s living a low-key life in Lake Havasu City, Ariz.

Thanks to his hard work on Storage Wars, the 64-year-old has been able to enjoy retirement with his net worth of $4 million. And in his endless spare time, he enjoys sunning by his pool, boating on the lake, and restoring classic cars.

It also appears that he’s reunited with his ex-wife, Kimber Wuerfel. The couple divorced in 2016, and while he’s never officially announced their relationship status, she is a staple on his social media pages. And he constantly pens romantic posts for her such as one in 2021 that reads, “Just a couple of kids happy to be together #10yearanniversrythismonth.”

Darrell Sheets Made One Final Cameo in ‘Storage Wars’

While living a lavish life, Darrell Sheets has remained committed to his Storage Wars roots. Alongside his Insta-documented adventures, he’s always been sure to promote the series with a hashtag callout. And he takes the time to highlight the series and its stars wherever possible.

So when Storage Wars came back from an unofficial cancellation in 2021, he helped the show regain its popularity with a one-episode cameo.

Ahead of the premiere, Sheets blasted the return on his socials. He wrote, “Hey Storagewars fans, have you heard the good news yet? We’re coming back and it’s bidder than ever.”

But it wasn’t until 2022 that he actually made the trip back to the set. His final episode titled Piles To Go Before I Keep aired on March 8th