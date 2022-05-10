WATCH: ‘Storage Wars’ Star Dan Dotson Recaps ‘Great Auction’ From This Past Weekend

Amid the current “Storage Wars” hiatus, with season 14 having concluded just a few weeks, series star Dan Dotson took to Twitter on Monday to recap a “great auction” from over the window.

The opening seconds capture an overall look at the auction’s lockers. However, the majority of the clip below shows one locker stocked full of mystery boxes. We watch as the bidding kicks off at just $500, though by the end of the, the entirety of the collection goes for more than $4,500. Check it out:

Great auction over the weekend in #Riverside CA

Thanks to all the buyers that came down #Warehouseman Lien auctions rock. Check out our calendar of events. #DontForgetToPayTheLady https://t.co/oJXPhUKzCu https://t.co/m1fWpP2qrv pic.twitter.com/3N6DWUpBlC — Dan Dotson on A&E (@auctionguydan) May 9, 2022

In addition to the weekend recap, Dan Dotson provided a link to the “Storage Wars” calendar of events. So if you’re a fan of “Storage Wars,” Dan Dotson, or any of the other A&E series’ stars, you might want to go ahead and check that out.

Series Star Reveals Filming has Begun for ‘Storage Wars’ Season 15

The final episode of “Storage Wars'” 14th season aired on April 19th, though, just weeks following its conclusion, series star Casey Nezhoda has revealed filming has already begun for season 15. Nezhoda shared the news on Twitter after sharing a post regarding the finale of “Storage Wars” season 14.

In sharing a photo of herself along with the post about the season finale, one fan commented, “I have watched the whole new season and didn’t see you on enough! Will you be on next season if there is one?”

Well, whether or not the “Storage Wars” star intended to, she wound up revealing that there will, in fact, be a 15th season. She responded with, “[You’re] so kind! [‘Storage Wars’] is going to start [filming] a Whole NEW Season starting next week!!!! Go team [Bargain Hunters].”

If bargain shopping is your thing, then, hopefully, you won’t have to wait very long until A&E airs the all-new season of “Storage Wars,” featuring Casey Nezhoda, Dan Dotson, and more.

‘Storage Wars’s Dan Dotson Once Sold a Locker Worth Millions for $500

While Dan Dotson has surely had his share of surprises in auctioning off numerous lockers on “Storage Wars” and beyond, he has one memorable story to tell.

In speaking with NPR in 2018, Dan Dotson revealed he once sold a locker worth millions for just $500. Here’s the story.

After the locker was purchased, its new owner found a safe within, and, much to his, and anyone’s surprise really, it contained millions of dollars; $7.5 million in cash to be exact.

Fortunately, the previous owners of the locker, who apparently forgot to pay their rental fees, met the most understanding person in the world. Instead of keeping all $7.5 million, the new owner kept a minimal $1.2 million, giving the rest of it back to the locker’s former owners.