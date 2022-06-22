WATCH: ‘Storage Wars’ Stars Dan and Laura Dotson Spring a Surprising Gift on Mom for Her 80th Birthday

Storage Wars host Laura Dotson celebrated her mom Carol’s milestone 80th birthday today. And to make sure Carol is still healthy and thriving, she gave her a little “heart test.”

On Twitter, Laura’s husband Dan gave his mother-in-law a shoutout on her special day. And he included a clip of Carol opening her birthday gift, which came with an impressive magic trick.

Happy birthday to Carol @paytheladylaura’s mom 80th birthday. We gave her the heart test with the paper butterflies and she passed with flying colors. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/ivnYMoOk1I — Dan Dotson on A&E (@auctionguydan) June 22, 2022

As she pulled the lid off of a festive box, a slew of paper butterflies fluttered into the room. And then after the batch fell to the floor, another rush burst from the box, causing Carol to lose her breath.

“We gave her the heart test with the paper butterflies and she passed with flying colors,” Dan wrote.

Dan and Laura Dotson Celebrating Successful ‘Storage Wars’ Run

But Carol doesn’t only have a long life to celebrate today. She also has the joy of watching her daughter and son-in-law following their literal dreams with their long-running reality series.

The couple coined the concept of Storage Wars and went on to be the faces and auctioneers of the series. Before the show began, the Dotsons were running their own auctioneer business. But out of the blue, Laura began dreaming of taking her career to the screen.

“About 15 years ago, I’d been having all these dreams where I kept seeing television cameras around us while we are at an auction,” She told Monsters & Critics. “And I’m thinking, ‘Who wants to see auction stuff? Or this underground world of stuff which you never know what you’re going to find?’”

Eventually, Laura threw the idea at A&E, and they decided that there were millions of people who would love “to see auction stuff.” However, the network execs came to that conclusion after a less than professional phone call.

“After we pitched it to the network, I was on the telephone at an auction and they were hearing me say, ‘Stay out of the unit! Don’t touch that unit!’ And they go, ‘What’s going on?’ And I’m talking to the executives and they’re like, ‘Tell us what’s happening?” she continued.

A&E loved hearing the inner workings of the auction process. So it decided to take a chance on Laura’s idea. And years later, Storage Wars has surpassed 300 episodes. It also just concluded its 14th season.

“It turns out that [the show’s] just this exciting thing that I didn’t even know if anybody was going to be interested in it,” Laura continued, later adding, “everybody has the urge to tune in each week because you know the next week is going to be continuing on with someone’s life.”