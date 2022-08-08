‘Street Outlaws’ Fans Pour in Donations for Ryan Fellows GoFundMe After His Death

Fans of the street racing series “Street Outlaws” are helping out the family of Ryan Fellows. Fellows was confirmed to have died by car crash while filming the show on Sunday night.

Discovery’s “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America” was filming on Sunday in Nevada when a car crash killed Fellows. Discovery released a statement about the incident, writing: “The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.”

Fellows, who was 41, is survived by his wife Liz and his two children, Josiah and Olivia. Upon hearing about Fellows’ death, fans raised and donated money for the family on a GoFundMe page. The page, created by Brad Sparks, is called “In memory of Ryan Fellows.” The description reads: “Last night Ryan Fellows (41) passed away in a car accident. Ryan was an avid car enthusiast and was a road ‘warrior’ in many ways that extended to loves of basketball, cars and business in sales/advertising. He was admired for tenacity and a relentless drive to overcome the challenges before him. The only thing he loved more than these efforts and achievements were his family-his wife Liz , children Josiah (18) and Olivia (10). The family will need help with the next steps of grief and living life after losing the heart and soul of their beautiful family.”

As of right now, the donations the page was received totals up to $11,301.

Fans flooded the comments with their regards. One reply reads: “Sad to hear of this. Sympathy goes out to his family and friends.”

Here in San Diego, Ryan was a beloved coach who coached basketball and whose son, Josiah, is a standout at Victory Christian Academy. My condolences to Ryan's family, Josiah and all of the kids whose life he impacted.

Another fan tweeted about the tragedy today, writing: “Rest In Peace Ryan Fellows, it’s a damn shame. Another drag racer losing his life at the track breaks my heart, we all are out doing this every week and it could have been any of us. We know the risk, but it still hurts. Rest In Peace buddy”.

Fans and viewers wish Fellows’ family well during this time.