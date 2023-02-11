‘Street Outlaws’ Star Ryan Fellows’ Family Sues TV Network, Studio Over His Fatal Crash

Six months after the death of Ryan Fellows, the family of the Street Outlaws star is now suing Warner Bros. Discovery and Lion Gate Entertainment over his fatal car crash.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the Street Outlaws star’s family is accusing Warner Bros. Discovery and Lions Gate Entertainment of negligence that led to Fellows’ death. The family said the area where the show filmed drag racing scenes was dusty, weather-heated, and rough asphalt that was located in the Las Vegas desert. The 55-mile-per-hour roadway notably did not meet any of the industry safety standards for drag racing.

Fellows reportedly passed away in a fiery car crash late last summer. He was filming Street Outlaws at the time of his death and had been racing another driver. As he was nearing the finish line, Fellows lost control of the vehicle causing it to roll before catching fire.

The Fellows family court documents reveal that the roadway where Ryan crashed was only 12 feet wide instead of the industry drag racing standard of 30 feet. The family members also stated that the sides of the road featured broken asphalt and gravel shoulders with sheer drop-offs. This is instead of industry-standard concrete barriers.

Ryan Fellows’ family also says that there have been numerous crashes on the roadway during filming. This includes car flipping, rollings, and fires. The family accuses Warner Bros. Discovery and Lions Gate Entertainment of filming life-threatening collisions and airing them for profit.

Meanwhile, the family explained that Warner Bros. Discovery knew it was extremely dangerous to hold drag races on the Las Vegas desert roadway. The media company also allegedly had multiple opportunities to move filming to a safe location after “numerous” horrific accidents as well.

GoFundMe Campaign For the Family of ‘Street Outlaws’ Star Raises More Than $24,000

Following the news that Ryan Fellows tragically died on August 7th, a GoFundMe campaign was established for the Street Outlaws star’s family.

Although it was originally seeking $50,000, the campaign raised more than $24,000 from close to 235 donors. According to the campaign’s description, Fellows was an avid car enthusiast and was a road “warrior” in many ways. “He was admired for tenacity and a relentless to overcome the challenges before him.”

The campaign also shares that the only thing the Street Outlaws stars loved more was his wife Liz and two children, Josiah and Olivia. “The family will need help with the next steps of grief and living life after losing the heart and soul of their beautiful family.”

Elizabeth spoke about the death of her husband days after his passing. “It was something that was really hard to wake up,” she explained to FOX5. “I honestly thought, not that this is a good thing to do, but I thought it was a joke.”

Ryan’s son Josiah added, “I just couldn’t believe it. I thought I was in a nightmare because I was sleeping at the time, so I was just so shocked.”