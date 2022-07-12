‘Survivor’: Jeff Probst and Crew Earn Major Emmy Nomination

Jeff Probst and his Survivor team have done it again. During this year’s Emmy Awards ceremony, they’ll be walking the red carpet with another nomination on the books.

Today (July 12), CBS Studios proudly announced that the host and “the entire crew” earned a nod for Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program.

The nomination marks 64 for Survivor since its debut in 2000. And if Probst and his crew win, that would make eight total wins.

The game show took home its first Emmy in 2001 for Outstanding Non-Fiction Program. Then, over the years, it won awards for its sound and cinematography. Probst has also snagged Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality-Competition Program on three separate occasions.

You can see if Survivor manages to pull off another win during the 74th Emmy Awards. The ceremony airs on September 12th on NBC.

‘Survivor’ is Revamping the Gameplay After More Than Two Decades

The Emmy nomination proves that the legendary competition is still relevant after over 20 years on TV. In many cases, it’s hard to stay relevant for decades running. But Survivor has been livings up to its name.

However, Probst, who serves as both producer and host, realizes that shows must be willing to make changes in order to stay on the air. So in the more recent seasons, he’s taken some liberties and mixed things up to keep the series interesting.

“We knew well in advance that our 40th season would be the end of an era in terms of how we play the game and produce the show,” he told The Wrap in June. “I think CBS was probably a bit concerned as to why we would dramatically change something that was still getting a good rating and fans were still enjoying, but we’ve always believed in taking chances and trying new things and CBS has given us the permission to fail.”

Because the rules had remained the same for so long, fans had figured everything out. And Probst was worried that they’d soon grow bored. So he decided to make some changes that would “give the players” and the audience “a totally new game to figure out.”

With that, a shorter and more dangerous 26-day season was born.

Probst was aware that allowing himself and his crew to fail could cost him the series. But luckily, two competitions have played out since he introduced a new set of rules. And as far as we can tell, Survivor is still going strong.

“There is always the risk of going too far. It’s a real risk,” he added. “And the scary part is that you can’t change it after you’ve done it….”We anticipated that fans and players might think it was a bit too much out of the gate. But we wanted the players to have to reassess everything they thought they knew about Survivor. Everything.”