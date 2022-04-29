‘Survivor’: Latest Eliminated Contestant Talks ‘Inspiring’ Tribal Council

Rocksroy Bailey has become the latest contestant eliminated on the TV show Survivor but he is sharing a story from Tribal Council. He does find this moment to be inspiring. Bailey mentions Maryanne and Drea in comments about being eliminated.

“So I want to go back to that moment,” he said. “They say it’s a blindside, but in Survivor, your torch could be snuffed at any moment. That’s why I said, ‘Thank you, Jeff.’ It was pouring rain. It rained that whole time. Drea’s the first person who walks in, she looks over. She sees me, she sees Chanelle. She was like, ‘What the… Rocks? No.’ I think she was feeding a lot on her personal past and background.”

Rocksroy Bailey of ‘Survivor’ Says He’ll ‘Let That Moment Be What It Is’

“She saw two brown people sitting there and she did not want to be the third, and there was nothing wrong with that,” Bailey said in an interview with TV Line. “And Maryanne, to her credit, said, ‘Hey, I don’t want to be the third either.’ For them to actually say to everyone, ‘I have an idol and I’m playing it,’ that was personal. Based on their past experiences. That was them just saying, ‘Hey, hear it. I’m good. Tonight, it’s not going to be me.’

“It was so deep and so inspiring to see,” Bailey said. “Even now speaking about it, I will relive that day not with me being voted out. But their reaction to seeing two other brown people sitting there and not wanting to be the third…it says a lot. I’m just gonna let that moment be what it is.” Jeff Probst, who is the longtime host of Survivor, has been through his fair share of Tribal Councils. This moment might be one that he remembers for a long time to come, too.

Jeff Probst Manages To Pick Out A Defining Moment From Season 41

Probst, though, did look back at a defining moment from Season 41 of the show. “That’s a tough question to answer because it’s so subjective, but I’ll give it a go,” he said in an interview. “My vote would be for Ricard turning on Shan as the defining moment of the season. As a pair, you have to put them up there with JT and Stephen, Domenick and Wendell, or Denise and Malcolm.”

Even with all of the eliminations that he has seen over the years, Probst does believe everyone has a shot at winning. “None of the final five surprise me, and here’s why: Before I vote to put someone on the show, I have to imagine them winning,” Probst said in another interview.