‘S.W.A.T.’ Airing on a New Night This Fall, CBS Announces

If you are looking for S.W.A.T. on CBS this coming TV season, then just look for it in its old time slot and you’ll find the show. That’s right, fans of Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, played by Shemar Moore. The show is coming back to Friday nights and will be leading off that night’s programming.

But the traffic keeps on moving with Max Thieriot in his new show Fire Country. The firefighter drama will take up space in the Friday night lineup. What will round out Friday nights on CBS? Blue Bloods. The show enters Season 13. That’s according to TVLine. S.W.A.T. has been on CBS since 2017 and the show gets a lot of juice from a veteran actor like Moore.

Shemar Moore of ‘S.W.A.T.’ Admits TV Show Cannot ‘Fix The Problems’ In US, World

If you didn’t know, then Moore was part of the show Criminal Minds. He’s also done a turn on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless. His current show does offer views and storylines around issues that raw attention. Still, Moore says the show “can’t fix” real-world problems.

“S.W.A.T. is a good-time, interesting, exciting show, but with a poignant message that pertains to real-life issues,” Moore said in an interview. “A TV show can’t fix the problems that are going on in the United States and around the world,” he said. “But it can create a different mindset if people really want a chance at faith, hope, and a belief of a better, safer, united place, all the while having a good time.”

Lead Actor Admits He Had To Pick Up His Pace For TV Show

The actor still enjoys playing “Hondo” and making a difference on the show. But he admits that he had to pick up his pace in playing the character. He tells Stack in an interview that he had to step up his intensity. Moore also talks about his own emotional range and leadership abilities. Why? “Because I am the lead of the show.” As you might know from Criminal Minds, Moore played Derek Morgan. At one point, Moore did leave that show. Why?

Reportedly, Moore just wanted to get more career opportunities. With a season that takes 10 months to film, those other chances were few and far between for him. Also, Moore reportedly wanted to have more time to dedicate to his personal life. But Moore played Derek Morgan in guest-starring turns. That was until the show ended in 2020. Moore is all in for S.W.A.T. and he probably will let his fans know about the show’s move on his Instagram account.