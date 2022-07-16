‘SWAT’ Announces Season 6 Production Underway, Teases Globetrotting Action

The tv show SWAT took to its official Instagram in order to let fans know of some serious location shooting for Season 6. It appears viewers are in store for some exotic locations in the upcoming season.

“Lights, Camera, #SWAT. We’re officially back in production and bringing the action to Thailand!,” the caption reads. The short clip, set to pulse-thumping music, shows an animated plane taking off on a map. Harkening back to films like the Indiana Jones franchise, the plane zips over the map before landing in Thailand.

Needless to say, fans were over the moon. “I am excited to see this Season’s Premiere,” one SWAT viewer exclaimed. “Can’t wait! This season’s going to be epic!” another wrote.

SWAT is still recovering from a major cast member’s exit

Though the writing was on the wall, fans were still rocked by a favorite character leaving SWAT. Season 5’s finale saw break-out character Chris Alonso say goodbye. Actor Lina Esco took to her social media to issue a statement to long-time SWAT viewers.

“Bringing to life a strong, smart, bi-sexual character like Chris Alonso has been both a pleasure and a powerful opportunity to increase visibility for diverse women everywhere,” she wrote. ” Five years later — I’m leaving SWAT to pursue new creative endeavors. Chris never backs down from the unknown and as an actor/writer/director — I’m excited to step out of my comfort zone and embark on a new chapter, too.”

Lina Esco stressed it was not an easy choice to leave SWAT. “That said, this is one of the most difficult decisions I’ve had to make,” she wrote. “I’m forever grateful to my SWAT family — my fellow cast, the crew, the writers, and the producers — for an incredible journey. To the amazing SWAT fans, you are the heart of the show. I can’t think you enough for your support and for walking beside me through all of Chris’ journey!”

The Network clearly left the door open for Lina Esco to return to SWAT

There were clearly no hard feelings from the network about Lina’s exit from SWAT. They issued this statement on their official Twitter.

“For five seasons and 106 episodes, we’ve had the pleasure to watch Lina Esco bring Chris Alonso to life on SWAT. When Lina came to us a year ago to express her desire to eventually pursue other endeavors, we all worked hard to give Chris a proper, season-long sendoff, knowing what an important, iconic character she’s been to our audience.Lina rewarded us this season with thrilling performances as well as a terrific job directing an episode. What Lina brought to the show, and what Chris represented to our audience, are hard to replace. We’ll miss Chris, but we’ll especially miss Lina, as we wish her the best of luck with everything she chooses to do next.”

Hopefully, there are plans to bring this fan favorite back for guest appearances. After all, the writers left the character alive and healthy.