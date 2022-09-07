‘S.W.A.T.’ Reveals ‘Dynamite’ New Poster for Season 6

Just like some of our other favorite primetime TV shows, including NCIS, Chicago Fire, and Blue Bloods, S.W.A.T. is again preparing to take to the airwaves with another exciting, all-new season. And now, with just a few weeks to go until the season six premiere, we’re getting a peek at some new art with the CBS series’ official Twitter unveiling a “dynamite” new poster. Check it out below.

What’s as awesome as S.W.A.T. coming back Oct 7? This dynamite 🧨 new Season 6 art. What do you think, #SWAT fam? pic.twitter.com/2ahorWxiiV — S.W.A.T. (@swatcbs) September 7, 2022

Unsurprisingly, S.W.A.T.‘s new promotional poster spotlights actor and series star Shemar Moore, in character as Sergeant Dan “Hondo” Harrelson. Getting fans fired up for the all-new season, the tweet read, “What’s as awesome as S.W.A.T. coming back Oct 7? This dynamite Season 6 art.”

Fans, thrilled about the brand new season of S.W.A.T., not to mention the fiery new poster, took to the comments to share their love for the show and the new art.

“This season 6 art is FIRE!!!” one fan wrote, while another said, “I am LOVING this.”

One other fan said of the show’s new art, “Omg that looks amazing[,] every season has its own look, I love it!!”

As always, season six of S.W.A.T. is shaping up to be exciting as ever. However, the new season might look a little different as series star Shemar Moore revealed he and the rest of the cast and crew recently spent time in Thailand filming for the show.

Shemar Moore Heads to Thailand Ahead of ‘S.W.A.T.’ Season 6

At 52 years old, Shemar Moore’s youthful and toned physique often features on his Instagram. However, it’s not only his form fans of the drama are admiring online. One of Shemar Moore’s most recent posts takes fans behind the scenes of S.W.A.T., showing off some of the goings-on that happen on set and the unique Thai environment he recently saw himself in. Check out the incredible views in the actor’s post below.

Set to the tune of Drake’s “Nonstop,” post is a compiling of various videos taken on and off the set of S.W.A.T. Providing fans with a filming update, the Hondo actor wrote at the time, “Thailand Part II – Chiang Mai. There’s nothing like filming in another country across the World to start off another season of [S.W.A.T.]…Elevating the game again!!! Let’s Go!!!!”

Fans took to the comments, admiring some of the views and animals featured in the clip.

“Beautiful video,” one S.W.A.T. fan wrote, “these images promise us a great show. I can’t wait to see the episodes shot in Thailand.”

“It really is beautiful there,” another fan added.

Aside from the views, other fans noted an upcoming Hondo fight scene which, as S.W.A.T. fans know, always makes for an exciting episode.