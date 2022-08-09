‘S.W.A.T.’ Star Shemar Moore Shares Shirtless Pic While Avoiding ‘Dad Bod’

If you have followed the career of S.W.A.T. star Shemar Moore, then you know that he has been a model besides an actor. Well, it looks like he’s working hard to get himself back in shape. Moore has been a part of TV shows like The Young and the Restless along with Criminal Minds. These days, he’s busy playing Sgt. Dan “Hondo” Harrelson on the CBS drama. Now, Moore had some pointed words to share when he put this photo up on his Instagram account. We would probably find ourselves in the “don’t bet against Shemar” camp when it comes to getting back in shape. It looks like he is one serious dude about it and, well, if anyone can do it, then Moore can do it for sure.

“I’m coming!!!” Moore wrote. “This it ain’t it… 5 more pounds to lose… a s**t ton of sit-ups still to do… I REFUSE to have a “Dad Bod”… 52 aiming to look 32!!! I’M COMING BACK!!!! This ain’t a game… this is MY LIFE!!!! Life knocked me down pretty TOUGH for a couple years…. But I’m STANDING THE F**K UP NOW!!! Here I Come!!!” This sounds like a man totally focused and even possessed, in a good way, to get his body back in gear. As we said, don’t count Shemar Moore out in this getting-in-shape business. The dude knows how to do it.

Shemar Moore of ‘S.W.A.T.’ Thanked Fans, Crew After 100 Episodes

Meanwhile, S.W.A.T. is gearing up to have Season 6 hit the CBS airwaves, When will you get a chance to see Shemar Moore on his show again? Look for the season premiere to hit your TV sets on October 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 pm. Central. Earlier this year, Moore happened to celebrate filming 100 episodes with the show’s crew. He was quite happy to share it with the world as well.

“100 Episodes of working with the best CREW, TEAM, & FAM in the business,” he wrote as part of his Instagram post. “Hitting this milestone on a show these days is an incredible accomplishment!! Thank you to everyone of you for your never ending hard work, insane amount of hours and dedication to our show! Let’s stay winning and celebrate”. He would add his thanks to the show’s fans for watching all the time.

As we mentioned, Shemar Moore had a role on Criminal Minds back in the day when it was on CBS. You might know that the series is getting a reboot with many of the original cast members on Paramount Plus. Some might wonder if Shemar Moore will come back and appear on the show. Right now, it does not look like that will happen at all.