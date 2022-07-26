‘That ’70s Show’ Star Ashton Kutcher Says Returning To the Set Was ‘Very Nostalgic’

Ashton Kutcher recently told Entertainment Tonight about what it was like to revisit the set of That ’70s Show.

Ashton Kutcher spoke about filming That ’90s Show. He discussed how strange the experience was to revisit the show that made him, Topher Grace, and Mila Kunis household names. Apparently, actress Laura Prepon cried when revisiting the set.

“What is it like for you and Mila to be revisiting those characters?” the ET host asked Kutcher, referring to his wife and fellow series actress Mila Kunis. “Have you shot anything yet?”

“We shot it,” the star verified. “It’s funny, and it’s weird. And it’s very…it’s very…it was like super nostalgic. It was really odd. Like going back into the basement and like checking out, like just going back to the set was like, weird.”

“And then being around everyone,” he continued. “It was bizarre.”

“What can you tease about it for us?” the interviewer asked.

“I can’t. It’s just, it’s insane,” Kutcher said.

Ashton Kutcher and Others Will Return for ‘That ’90s Show’

Ashley Aufderheide stars as Gwen, a rebellious yet loyal friend. Mace Coronel plays Jay, a flirty videographer friend. Maxwell Acee Donovan plays Nate, Gwen’s laid-back brother. Reyn Doi plays Ozzie, who is an insight and openly gay teen. And Sam Morelos will star as Nikki, Nate’s smart girlfriend.

However, many other actors from the original series will reprise their roles in That ’90s Show. Many core cast members of That ’70s Show will guest star on different episodes of That ’90s Show.

While Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith are set to reprise their roles and star in the show, the other original actors will only have guest roles or recurring roles. However, many of the original show’s main characters will return.

In the first season, Topher Grace is set to reprise his role as Eric Forman. Laura Prepon returns as Donna Pinciotti. Both her and Eric give birth to Leia, who is the show’s main character. As mentioned before, Mila Kunis returns as Jackie Burkhart, and Ashton Kutcher, Kunis’ husband and long-time love interest on the show, returns as fan-favorite Michael Kelso. Tommy Chong is set to reprise his role as Leo. And of course, Wilmer Valderrama plays Fez in his career’s most memorable role.

The series takes place on a multi-cam format like the original show. The first season contains ten episodes. The show filmed in front of a live studio audience at Sunset Bronson Studios in Los Angeles between February 7 and June 24, 2022.