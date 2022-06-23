‘That 70s Show’ Alum Laura Prepon Cried When Returning to Film ‘That 90s Show’

It’s been over 15 years since the cast of the popular Fox TV sitcom That 70s Show signed off the air for the last time. Now, however, the cast we loved to watch in the hit nostalgic comedy series is back. This time, they are living in the 1990s, the era of Super Nintendo, Tomagachi pets, and Blockbuster Video.

Recently, Laura Prepon, one of the actors reviving their role in the That 70s Show spin-off series, That 90s Show reflects on returning to her popular character; and what it was like returning to the set for the first time in nearly 16 years. It was an experience, the actress says, that moved her to tears.

“It’s so fun,” Laura Prepon tells Us Weekly about her return to her That 70s Show character, Donna.

“When I first went there, I cried. I’m just like, ‘The nostalgia is so strong,'” the actress remembers.

“It was such an incredible time in my life,” Prepon adds.

“I can’t wait for people to see it,” she says of That 90s Show which will premiere on the popular streaming service, Netflix later this year.

“I think they’re really, really gonna get a kick out of it,” Prepon adds of the fans.

Laura Prepon Recalls The ‘Nostalgia Of It All’ When Returning To Her That 70s Show Character

Laura Prepon reveals that she remained close with her That 70s Show costars. However, she was still hit with a wave of nostalgia when she returned to film the upcoming reboot series.

“It just was like the nostalgia of it,” the 42-year-old actress remembers.

“You don’t realize like, it’s still, like, if I hear Todd Rundgren’s [song] ‘Hello, It’s Me,’ I burst into tears,” Prepon explains.

“‘Cause that’s the pilot song,” the That 90s Show star adds.

“You know, that was like the Eric and Donna [theme song, and] it was a really pinnacle song for that relationship,” she says. “But yeah, it’s great [to return].”

Fox’s That 70s Show Turned Into A Cult-Classic Hit

From 1999 to 2006, That 70s Show entertained a wide audience. The younger crowd loved it for the teen-centered storylines, and the older generations enjoyed the throwback to the forgone decade. The stars of the series, most of whom are starring in the upcoming That 90s Show, quickly rose to fame with Topher Grace starring as Eric Foreman; Ashton Kutcher playing Kelso; Mila Kunis portraying Jackie; and Wilmer Valderrama portraying everyone’s favorite foreign exchange student, Fez.

Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith also star in the series as Eric Foreman’s parents, Kitty and Red. Danny Masterson also stars in the original series as Steven Hyde. However, he is not reviving his character in the spin-off series due to several sexual assault allegations.