‘That ’70s Show’ Original Cast Closes Deal To Return to Netflix’s ‘That ’90s Show’

“That ’70s Show” first debuted on FOX in 1998, and saw renewal on the network for an additional seven seasons. The series, which starred Hollywood icons like Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis as well as current “NCIS” star Wilmer Valderrama, then enjoyed a temporary home on the hit streaming platform Netflix. Sadly, for fans of “That ’70s Show,” the comedic series left the platform in 2020. However now, its third spin-off, “That ’90s Show,” is airing on Netflix. Even more exciting, five of the six original cast members from “That ’70s Show” have closed a deal to return.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama have agreed to reprise their original roles as guest stars in Netflix’s “That ’90s Show.” The aforementioned actors play the roles of Eric Forman, Jackie Burkhart, Michael Kelso, Donna Pinciotti, and Fez respectively.

We can’t wait to see how the “That ’70s Show” alums fit into the new storyline. What we do know though is “That ’90s Show” centers around Eric and Donna’s daughter Leia Forman. The series follows Leia and her friends as she spends the summer with her grandparents. And much to fans’ delight, the beloved Kitty and Red Forman reprised their roles as regular cast members in the new series. The couple’s actors, Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, also serve as executive producers.

‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Would ‘Never Say No’ to Character Revival

While Wilmer Valderrama has officially agreed to reprise his role as Fez from “That ’70s Show,” it was less than a month ago he told TV Insider he had a pretty packed schedule keeping him from appearing on the spinoff.

“I’m a little busy right now,” he shared. Currently, Valderrama doesn’t only play the role of one of NCIS’s dynamic special agents, but he’s also agreed to voice one of the characters in the upcoming animated “Zorro” series. And ahead of its late 2021 debut, the former “That ’70s Show” star also had a role in the hit animated film, “Encanto,” voicing main character Mirabel’s father Augustin.

Valderrama said of the cast of “That ’90s Show,” “I support them so much. I’m rooting for them. I wish them nothing but the best. And if the timing is right, I’d never say no [to making an appearance].”

Apparently, the time was right sooner rather than later, because he’s promised to appear in the new series. However, if you thought Wilmer Valderrama was a busy actor now, just wait. While “NCIS” is preparing to wrap up its 19th season, it won’t be long before he has to return to the set to start filming for the procedural drama’s milestone 20th season.

Despite a jam-packed schedule though, the “NCIS” star said, “It was an incredible, incredible year.”