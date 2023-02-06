‘That ’70s Show’ Star Speaks Out About Revival’s Season 2 Renewal

That ’90s show will live to see another season. Just two weeks after the series landed on Netflix, the streamer announced that the new generation of basement stoners would return to the screen for another round, and the instant fame gave original That ’70s Show star Topher Grace a great idea.

Rolling Stones magazine shared the renewal news on Twitter just after the formal announcement on February 3, and Grace jumped at the opportunity to leave a message for fans about his vision for the franchise’s future.

Congrats to my friends on 90s Show! Can’t wait to be reunited with you all on That 00s Show, debuting fall 2038 https://t.co/zpsqG1j0cS — Topher Grace (@TopherGrace) February 3, 2023

“Eric slowly turns into Red,” a fan offered as a plot line, an idea that many people honed in on.

“With you and Donna playing the roles of red and kitty,” someone else commented. “But she is like red and you’re like kitty. Omg. If I’m still alive, I’m watching that.”

Fan’s Hope ‘That 70s Show’ Topher Grace Makes More Returns to Wisconsin

Topher Grace became a star with his leading role as Eric Foreman in That 70’s Show, which aired from 1998 to 2006. He returned to the role with the reboot, but only starred in one of the 11 episodes. Of course, his Twitter fans demand that he makes time to star in more installments next year.

“Please come back for more than one episode in season 2,” begged @dylanma06. ” We need more Eric in our lives.”

Several of the other original actors returned to the screen as well. Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis, Don Stark, and Tommy Chong all made appearances, and Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp returned as series regulars.

The show picks up two decades after the regular gang grew said their goodbyes. In 1995, Donna and Eric are still married and have a teenage daughter named Leia (Callie Haverda). She decides to spend the summer with her grandparents in Point Place, WI, and meets her own band of misfits.

According to The Wrap, That 90s Show almost immediately made Neflix’s Top 10 TV list in 35 countries after its debut on January 19th. It also accumulated 41 million viewing hours by the beginning of February, all of which helped earn its quick renewal.

“We owe the fans, old and new, for taking the trip with us in the first season,” co-creator and executive producer Lindsey Turner said in a statement. “And we can’t wait to be there with them in the second season.”