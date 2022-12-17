‘That ’70s Show’ Star’s Return Confirmed for New Spinoff Series

We are getting more news about the return of a star of That ’70s Show in its sequel version, That ’90s Show, on Netflix. If you are familiar with Don Stark, then you know that he plays Bob Pinciotti, Donna’s father. Stark is more familiar to the show’s fans when he’s wearing his frizzy wig. Bob is the next-door neighbor of Red and Kitty Forman, played by Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp. Yes, we’ve moved past the 1970s and into the 1990s for this new show. Still, Bob has his curly wig and sideburns rocking out.

That ’70s Show had quite a cast and they will be coming back in some capacity for the show. We got our first look at Bob back in the scenes thanks to Entertainment Weekly posting up four photos showing Bob’s return in episode 6 of the new series. He’s in the Formans’ kitchen alongside Red and Kitty. In That ’90s Show, we’re going to have the focus put on Eric and Donna’s teenage daughter, Leia. She is spending the summer of 1995 with Red and Kitty, her grandparents, in Point Place, Wisconsin. It will put itself 15 years past the original show’s activities.

Most of ‘That ’70s Show’ Cast Will Make Some Appearance On New Show

Among the show’s supporting characters, Bob was quite memorable. He rocked those sideburns circa 1970s and had a greeting that made people chuckle. He always said, “Hey there, hi there, ho there!” when entering a new space or even welcoming people. Now, what about the original cast of young characters that filled up our TV screens? Let’s see, there was Topher Grace as Eric, Laura Prepon as Donna, Mila Kunis as Jackie, Ashton Kutcher as Kelso, and Wilmer Valderrama as Fez. One person we will not see on the show is Danny Masterson, who played Hyde. He’s got some serious legal troubles and rape accusations that he’s dealing with at this time. The rest of them will make appearances but we’re not too sure if they will be on a full-time basis.

For Kutcher, he’s saying that his return to the show’s set was quite nostalgic for him. “We shot it,” Kutcher said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “It’s funny, and it’s weird. And it’s very…it’s very…it was like super nostalgic. It was really odd. Like going back into the basement and like checking out, like just going back to the set was like, weird.” He and Kunis are married in real life. When asked if he could give up a little bit of a tease about what he filmed, Kutcher said that he couldn’t talk about it. So, we all will have to wait and see what happens in his appearance.