When Mila Kunis landed her iconic role of Jackie Burkhart on That ’70s Show, she became the youngest actor on set, which caused a few embarrassing situations.

As the now 39-year-old shared with Conan O’Brien, she grew up with “old-school parents.” And if she talked back or stepped out of line, they were quick to drop the hammer. On two occasions, they even took her car keys and forced her to ride the bus to her Hollywood set.

“The first time, my parents left me $1.25 where my car keys normally are,” she said. “And I woke up ready to go to my car and go to work. And then, there was like $1.25. And I was like ‘f***.”

During another interview, Mila Kunis admitted that the punishment was particularly memorable for her because she had never ridden a bus. And she had no idea “how to do it.”

When Conan heard the story, he laughed and commended the Kunis’ admirable parenting style. And then imagined what it must have been like to show up for work on public transportation.

“So you get on the bus, you take it to the lot, you get off in front of the lot, and you go in to be one of the stars of a TV show?” he asked.

“Yes,” Kunis answered with a smile. “And guess who drove me home.”

The answer was Ashton Kutcher, her That ’70s Show on-screen boyfriend and current real-life husband.

Mila Kunis Went on to Marry Her ‘That ’70s Show’ Beau

When Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher worked began working together, Kutcher was 19 and Kunis was only 14. Because of the age gap, the two never dated on set, but they did forge a close friendship.

However, once the series ended in 2006, the two actors went their separate ways and lost touch. Kunis met Macaulay Culkin while working on That ’70s Show and dated the star for eight years. Kutcher married Demi Moore in 2005, and the two divorced in 2011. That same year, Kunis spotted her old friend at a party.

“I was looking around, and there was a really beautiful man from the back,” Kunis shared on Marc Maron’s podcast. “I was literally like, ‘Oh, he’s kinda hot’ … and then he turned around, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, it’s Kutch.'”

The two instantly started a “casual” relationship. But the connection grew quickly, and in April 2012, they moved in together. They married less than three years later. And now, they share two children together.