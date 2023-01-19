‘That ’90s Show’ Is Finally Here, But It’s Missing Three Original ‘That ’70s Show Stars

The long-awaited That 70s Show reboot TV series That 90s Show has been in the works for a while now. The news of this much-anticipated Netflix reboot series hit last year. And since then fans have been waiting eagerly for the premiere.

The new show brings us back to the setting of the original series, Red and Kitty’s home in Point Place Wisconsin. Only, this time it is 1995, and Eric and Donna are the parents. Much of the original cast is back for the reboot. However, some major That 70s Show cast members will not be returning.

With the premiere of this long-awaited series finally landing on the popular streaming service on Thursday, January 19 fans are treated to some very familiar faces. This comes as the once-teens now navigate through adulthood. With that Topher Grace’s Eric Foreman returns to the series as does Laura Prepon’s Donna who is now married to Eric. Mila Kunis’s Jackie and Ashton Kutcher’s Kelso are also returning to the series as does Wilmer Valderrama’s Fez.

The new series is centered around Leia Foreman,(Callie Haverda) the daughter of Eric and Donna visiting her grandparent’s home in Point Place. Because of this, we will see the return of Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith as Kitty and Red, Eric Foreman’s parents (and Leia’s grandparents). However, there will be some faces from That 70s Show that we will not be seeing in this reboot series.

‘That ’90s Show’ Is Missing 3 Major ‘That ’70s Show Characters

One of the characters not returning is the only one of the main six That 70s Show characters to not make an appearance in the reboot. This, of course, is Danny Masterson who portrays Hyde. The actor has been in some major legal trouble facing three charges of rape in June 2020. These charges come from assaults that allegedly occurred between 2001 and 2003. The original trial ended as the jury deadlocked late last year. A new trial is set for March 2023.

Also not returning to this long-awaited reboot series is Midge Pinciotti who is portrayed by Tanya Roberts, Donna’s mother. This character was written out of the series during the original show’s third season. This came when she and her husband Bob got a divorce. However, she did return to the series in the sixth and seventh seasons.

Finally, tragedy struck the original cast of That 70s Show in 2013 when Lisa Robin Kelly who portrays Laurie, Eric’s sister passed away in her sleep. Kelly portrayed Laurie up until season three. However, she did return to the show in the fifth season. After this, Christina Moore took over the role. It is unclear, however, if Moore will be headed to That 90s Show. Or if Laurie will be a missing character in the reboot. She was seen attending the Los Angeles premiere of That 90s Show.