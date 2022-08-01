‘That ’90s Show’ Finishes Up Filming on Season 1

Fans of the hit TV show That 70’s Show were delighted to learn earlier this year that a sequel series is set to come from Netflix. That 90’s Show picks up two decades later from where the original left off and fans are eager to see their favorite characters return to the small screen.

The reboot stars Callie Haverda as Leia, the daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti. That 90’s Show will revolve around the fresh face, but most of the original players from That 70’s Show are coming back. Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith come back as series regulars as Red and Kitty Forman. Plus many of the originals are coming back to the roles that made them famous.

Yesterday, Haverda took to her Instagram to reveal production on the reboot has officially wrapped filming.

“And that’s a wrap on season one of that 90s show,” Haverda wrote in her joyful post. “This show has been my life for the past six? seven? months and the people working on it with me have not only become some of my closest friends but my family. I am so thankful for this experience and everyone who has been there along the way. I can’t wait for you all to go back to the 90s to meet Leia and the gang.”

Fans Can’t Wait for That 90’s Show

Haverda announced the wrap nine months after it was confirmed that Netflix ordered a 10-episode first season of That 90’s Show. The new series will take place in 1995, 15 years after the events of the original finale. It centers around Haverda’s Leia Forman as she visits her grandparents Red and Kitty Forman for the summer, becoming friends with a new generation of kids in Point Place, Wisconsin.

That 90’s Show will feature the return of several stars from the original series. Including Topher Grace and Laura Prepon as Leia’s parents. Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Wilmer Valderrama, and Tommy Chong are all also confirmed to be returning. Other cast members include Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos as her new friend.

Kutcher recently spoke to Variety about making the decision to return. He and his wife Mila met on the show and they both remember their time on set fondly. “Mila and I were contemplating it. We thought, ‘Listen, we’re only in the position that we’re in because of that show, so let’s just go back and do this.’ We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun.”

The actor also spoke highly of the new show’s potential. He called it “really funny,” and described the new cast as “phenomenal.” Kutcher revealed being on set was nostalgic for him because it brings back all of the same people who helped make the original series.

The hype for the show is building now that filming is wrapped. Stay tuned for more details on when we’ll get to see That 90’s Show.