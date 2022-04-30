After almost a decade without our favorite That 70s Show characters, a spinoff series is finally on the horizon. That 90s Show, a series following Leia Forman, the daughter of beloved characters Eric and Donna, is set to premiere on Netflix later this year.

Though details surrounding the show have been sparse, we now know that That 90s Show will also bring back Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith as Kitty and Red, this time as grandparents! In a first look image of the show, Kitty and Red are shown seated at their iconic kitchen table, looking on in displeasure at a character out of the shot.

Same Red and Kitty. Different decade. Here's your sneak peek at That '90s Show! pic.twitter.com/6B6TWfoPal — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) April 30, 2022

The official plot line for That 90s Show reads as follows: “Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ‘n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.”

Though we’ve yet to hear from Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Bupp has already expressed excitement for the return of Kitty. In an Instagram post, Bupp included an image of her seat at a table read for That 90s Show. The caption reads, “And we have started.”

Many Other ‘That 70s Show’ Stars to Return for ‘That 90s Show’

Through the years as close family and friends on That 70s Show, the actors formed a close bond that has held strong to this day. It’s no surprise, then, that almost all of the show’s leading actors have signed on to return for the spinoff.

Among those officially signed on to That 90s Show include Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez).

One of the only stars not returning for the sequel series is Danny Masterson, who played Stephen Hyde in the original show. Though it’s technically unconfirmed, this is likely due to the serious criminal charges he faced in recent years. His trial is set to begin this August.

Masterson, however, did express support for his fellow 70s Show stars, commenting under Debra Jo Bupp’s Instagram post, “I pre-nominate you for the Emmy.”

Among those included in the cast, seeing Wilmer Valderrama’s name might come as a surprise for fans of That 70s Show. Earlier this year, Valderrama told TV Insider that he was “a little busy”. However, he seems to have made time for the new series. He did say, after all, that he would never say no to his fellow 70s Show cast members. As long as the timing was right, of course.