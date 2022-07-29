‘That ’90s Show’ Star Callie Haverda Confirms First Season Wrapped Filming

On May 18, 2006, the series finale of That ’70s Show aired, signaling the end of the stories of Eric Forman, Donna Pinciotti, and their hilarious gang of friends and family. The series followed a group of teenagers as they navigated life in fictional Point Place, Wisconsin, in the ’70s. As such, it created the ideal scenario for a spinoff.

The teens could be adults with their own children in the now-ultra-nostalgic decade of the ’90s. It took 15 years, but that spinoff was finally ordered in the form of That ’90s Show.

In October 2021, the streaming service Netflix announced the spinoff was in the works, featuring the return of iconic ’70s Show characters such as Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp). The series would follow Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric and Donna, and granddaughter of Red and Kitty.

Eric and Donna are slated for guest appearances, along with Fez, Kelso, and Jackie. However, the main focus of the series appears to be Leia’s relationships with her friends and grandparents, with whom she’s staying for the summer. Just like the original series, filming for That ’90s Show took place in front of a live studio audience.

‘That ’90s Show’ Star Callie Haverda Reveals Filming is Complete

Filming was set to wrap up on June 24, 2022, and it appears the series is right on schedule, as Callie Haverda, the actress behind Leia Forman, revealed that filming for That ’90s Show is now complete.

“And that’s a wrap on season one of that 90s show,” Haverda wrote on Instagram alongside a few behind-the-scenes pictures. “This show has been my life for the past six? seven? months and the people working on it with me have not only become some of my closest friends but my family.”

“I am so thankful for this experience and everyone who has been there along the way,” she continued. “I can’t wait for you all to go back to the 90s to meet Leia and the gang.”

Other than the series’ new and returning stars and general premise, little has been revealed about That ’90s Show. However, That ’70s Show star Ashton Kutcher assured fans that it’s nothing less than fantastic.

“It’s really funny,” he gushed in an interview with Variety. “The new cast is phenomenal.”

Like many of his fellow That ’70s Show icons, Ashton Kutcher, the actor behind Michael Kelso, agreed to return for the spinoff. “It was really nostalgic to be back on the set,” he said. “It’s all the same folks that made That ’70s Show, so it was pretty bizarre.”

Kutcher, who returned to the franchise with his wife, Mila Kunis, the actress behind Jackie, then explained that being back on set was even more fun than they imagined. “Mila and I were contemplating it,” he said. “We thought, ‘Listen, we’re only in the position that we’re in because of that show. So let’s just go back and do this’. We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun.”