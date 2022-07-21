‘That ’90s Show’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Teases First Script in Incredibly Nostalgic Post

Star of upcoming Netflix series That ’90s Show Wilmer Valderrama took to Instagram to tease the first script.

To whom it may concern…” the star who played “Fez” on That ’70s Show wrote in his caption. “Now if I could just remember the accent..”

Fans and other stars were quick to hop on Instagram to congratulate the actor.

Callie Haverda, who stars as Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti’s daughter Leia on the show, commented on the post. She cheekily wrote, “I guess we’ll have to see.”

“Whaaat Fezzzzz!!! This is so awesome!!” one fan commented.

“Seriously! Yay my favorite show!” another fan said. Other users made sure to reference the quotable character of Fez.

“SO excited for this!!!!” one fan wrote. “Welcome back Fez, you sexy thing…don’t forget, it’s pronounced “A-MER-Di-CA”!!”

Another said, “Good day. I said good day!!!” in reference to one of his famous catchphrases from the show.

That ’90s Show has excited fans of its prequel show. Debra Jo Rupp reprises her role as Kitty Forman, along with Kurtwood Smith reprising his role as Red Forman. However, now, as opposed to parents, they star as grandparents. Callie Haverda plays protagonist Leia Forman. She is a snarky teenager and craves adventure.

Many ‘That ’70s Show’ Actors Will Return for ‘That ’90s Show’

Ashley Aufderheide stars as Gwen, a rebellious yet loyal friend. Mace Coronel plays Jay, a flirty videographer friend. Maxwell Acee Donovan plays Nate, Gwen’s laid-back brother. Reyn Doi plays Ozzie, who is an insight and openly gay teen. And Sam Morelos will star as Nikki, Nate’s smart girlfriend.

However, many other actors from the original series will reprise their roles in That ’90s Show. Many core cast members of That ’70s Show will guest star on different episodes of That ’90s Show.

While Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith are set to reprise their roles and star in the show, the other original actors will only have guest roles or recurring roles. However, many of the original show’s main characters will return.

In the first season, Topher Grace is set to reprise his role as Eric Forman. Laura Prepon returns as Donna Pinciotti. Both her and Eric give birth to Leia, who is the show’s main character. Mila Kunis returns as Jackie Burkhart. Ashton Kutcher, Kunis’ husband and long-time love interest on the show, returns as fan-favorite Michael Kelso. Tommy Chong is set to reprise his role as Leo. And of course, Wilmer Valderrama plays Fez in his career’s most memorable role.

The series takes place on a multi-cam format like the original show. The first season contains ten episodes. The show filmed in front of a live studio audience at Sunset Bronson Studios in Los Angeles between February 7 and June 24, 2022.