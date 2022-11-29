‘That 90s Show’ Teaser Trailer Released by Netflix: WATCH

Red and Kitty are officially back in Point Place, Wisconsin. However, things look a little different at the Forman residence this time. Recently, Netflix dropped the official teaser trailer for the series based on “That ’70s Show,” which premiered in 1998. Check out the trailer for “That ’90s Show” below.

Welcome back to the basement.



Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are back as Red and Kitty Forman in That '90s Show, premiering January 19. pic.twitter.com/YUp19KYbRI — Netflix (@netflix) November 29, 2022

As the teaser shows, the new show will not stray far away from the original. Set mainly at Red and Kitty’s Point Place home, we see the characters— some old, some new— in Eric’s old, musty basement. We also see them at the town’s water tower. As for the dialogue, the teaser gives viewers several callbacks to the original, such as Red’s iconic saying about putting his foot somewhere and the circle scene, which indicates the gang is toking up.

The new show will hit the platform next year on January 19. The show follows the original hit sitcom of the 1990s that starred an incredible cast that included Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Danny Masterson, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Topher Grace, and Wilmer Valderrama.

Now, there’s a new gang in town. Set 15 years after the original show ended, the latest spinoff takes place in 1995. It follows Leia Forman, played by Callie Haverda, the daughter of Eric and Donna. She’s looking to make some memories this summer as she stays with her grandparents.

When she comes to Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, played by the original actors, she meets Gwen, played by Ashley Aufderheide.

Familiar faces you can expect to see on ‘That ’90s Show’

Leia, along with her new gaggle of friends, including Gwen’s brother Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan), his girlfriend Nikki (Sam Morelos), Ozzie (Reyn Doi), and Jay (Mace Coronel), create a summer of adventures for themselves just like her parents did so many years ago.

The new spinoff was created by Gregg Mettler — who worked as a producer in the original series. For “That ’90s Show,” he serves as showrunner. The original co-creators, Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, and their daughter Lindsay Turner, act as showrunners. In addition, Rupp, Smith, Marcy Carsey, and Tom Werner are also executive producers.

Guest stars include original castmembers such as Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher will reprise their respective roles as Eric Forman, Donna Pinciotti, Fez, Jackie Burkhart, and Michael Kelso. However, original cast member Danny Masterson will not be involved as he’s awaiting trial for three counts of sexual assault, all of which he’s denied.

Gail Mancuso will direct the first eight episodes of the season, while Prepon will act as showrunner for the last two. The inaugural season of “That ’90s Show” consists of ten 22-minute episodes.