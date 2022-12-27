‘That ’90s Show’ Trailer Drops, Fans Sound Off

It’s time for That ’90s Show to make its debut on Netflix but before it does, a trailer for the new spinoff from That ’70s Show is out. And fans are excited and looking forward to the new show. In one scene from the teaser, we get to see Eric and Donna sitting on the hood of his car. Seems like old times again. But That ’90s Show will be centered around Eric and Donna’s daughter and her life. Yes, Red and Kitty are back, too. There were some moments that might have brought fans some concern about Topher Grace, who plays Eric. It appears that everything is cool and working out on the new show.

As you might recall, That ‘70s Show ended in 2006 after 200 episodes. It has been a stretch since the show’s fans have seen anyone pop up from Point Place, Wisconsin. The trailer brings up some excitement for the show’s fans. Some of their old-school favorites pop up in the trailer for That ’90s Show. And there are a few callbacks to the Fox sitcom in there. Just some more reasons for fans to be excited and ready to see That ’90s Show. So, the first season of That ’90s Show premieres on Netflix on Thursday, January 19. If you want to see That ’70s Show, then head on over to Peacock and catch it there.

Callie Haverda Of ‘That ’90s Show’ Confirms That Filming Season 1 Has Ended

Meanwhile, in other That ’90s Show news, Callie Haverda said that filming for Season 1 has been completed. “And that’s a wrap on season one of that 90s show,” Haverda wrote on Instagram alongside some behind-the-scenes pictures that she shared online. “This show has been my life for the past six? seven? months and the people working on it with me have not only become some of my closest friends but my family.” Haverda plays Leia Forman, Eric and Donna’s daughter and Red and Kitty’s granddaughter. She’s a central figure on That ’90s Show.

In July, Ashton Kutcher opened up and talked about returning for the new show. The Michael Kelso actor opened up about returning to the series after such a long time away. “Mila (Kunis) and I were contemplating it,” Kutcher said. “We thought, ‘Listen, we’re only in the position that we’re in because of that show, so let’s just go back and do this.’ We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun.” Kunis also returns to play Jackie Burkhart. The popular That ’70s Show acted as a launching spot for the two actors. They are husband and wife in real life.