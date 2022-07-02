‘That ’90s Show’s Main Characters May Surprise You

There will be six new teenagers to entertain you on That ’90s Show. But the two anchors of the Netflix reboot feel very comfortable and familiar.

So let’s hear it for Red and Kitty, the parents of Eric and now grandparents of Leia, the daughter of Eric and Donna. Those two characters will be around to ground Leia and her friends when she spends the summer in Point Place, Wisconsin. It’ll be just like That 70s Show, but with new faces and new teenage angst storylines to make us laugh.

Here’s the series summary: “Set in Wisconsin in 1995, That ’90s Show follows Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, who is visiting her grandparents for the summer and bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll never dies, it just changes clothes.”

So swap out the earth tones, bell-bottoms and long hair for grunge and baggy flannel. And the rock ‘n roll will trend towards heavy metal, but Red and Kitty will hold steady.

Kurtwood Smith, who will reprise his role on That 90s Show, recently posted a snap from production. Debra Jo Rupp, who plays Kitty, his TV wife, is sitting beside him. He captioned the photo “Same Red and Kitty. Different decade.”

That 90s Show will welcome back most of the characters from the original. But they won’t be starring. Rather, they’ll be making guest appearances, although it’s not clear whether all will be back for one specific episode.

Laura Prepon, who played Donna, said she cried when she returned to the set. “I’m just like, “The nostalgia is so strong and it was such an incredible time in my life,” Prepon told Us Weekly.’ I can’t wait for people to see it. I think they’re really, really gonna get a kick out of it.”

Prepon will appear with her now-husband, Eric (Topher Grace). They got engaged in the That 70s Show finale. Plus, Mila Kunis returns as Jackie, Donna’s best friend. And Kelso will join for an episode. He couldn’t turn down the opportunity since Kutcher is married to Kunis. Wilmer Valderrama, who stars in NCIS as Nick Torres, also returns as Fez, the foreign exchange student on the original.

The cast of That 70s Show met with the media in 2004. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

That 90s Show cast Callie Haverda as Leia. The other teenagers cast are Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos.

It remains to be seen whether Red will be stern and cranky with his granddaughter and her friends. He might just be an old softy. We already know Kitty will be a loving grandmother.