‘The Amazing Race’ Reveals Season 34 Competitors

Fans can expect to see some familiar faces when the popular competition CBS reality TV series The Amazing Race hits the airwaves for its 34th season this fall! Big Brother alums Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss competing in the ultimate race. The pair started dating after starring in Big Brother’s 23rd season last year. This reality-TV couple is one of a dozen teams set to vie for the Amazing Race’s $1 million grand prize.

Former Big Brother contestants Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss will be one of the two-person teams competing on The Amazing Race for the $1 million prize. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Other familiar faces joining the cast include former ESPN analyst and former NFL coach Rex Ryan. Ryan will be heading into the Amazing Race partnering with Tim Mann.

Rex Ryan and Tim Mann will be joining the 34th season of the hit CBS series The Amazing Race. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Additionally, Michelle Burgos who music fans may recognize as one of the backup dancers for Don’t Stop the Party rapper, Pitbull. Burgos is paired with her husband Luis Colon who works as a firefighter.

Dancer Michelle Burgos and firefighter husband Luis Colon are competing for the top prize in the upcoming season of The Amazing Race. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Other teams set to compete in the upcoming season of The Amazing Race include 32-year-old life coach Rich Kuo and 35-year-old gym owner Dom Jones. Both serve as motivational speakers in Huntington Beach, California. A pair of military brothers, 38-year-old Marcus Craig and 30-year-old Micheal Craig.

Rounding Out The Season 34 Teams:

Also competing are Aastha Lal (33, VP of Operations) and Nina Duong (34, Director Business Dev.)

Engaged from Marina Del Ray, Calif.; Emily Bushnell (36, Law Firm Admin) and Molly Sinert (36, Healthcare Admin); Long-lost twins from Ardmore, Pa. and Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., respectively; Linton (50, Assistant Principal) and Sharik Atkinson (23, Masters Student) Father and daughter from Brooklyn, N.Y.; Quinton Peron (29, Choreographer) and Mattie Lynch (27, Dance Coach); Former Rams cheerleaders from Pasadena, Calif., and Vista, Calif, respectively; Aubrey Ares (29, Dance Studio Owner) and David Hernandez (29, Helicopter Mechanic); Ballroom dancers from Los Angeles, Calif.; Abby Garrett (24, Data Scientist) and Will Freeman (25, Accountant); Childhood sweethearts from Birmingham, Ala.; Glenda (41, Insurance Underwriter) and Lumumba Roberts (41, Middle School Teacher) Newlyweds from Norcross, Ga.

The Amazing Race Celebrates A Major Milestone In Season 34

The upcoming season of the popular CBS reality competition series The Amazing Race is a big one this year. This season, the popular TV franchise celebrates the 400th episode milestone. This season will see the teams start their globe-trotting race in Munich, Germany. This marks the first time the competition starts away from US soil.

CBS execs have announced a new mystery twist in the upcoming season. According to the network, the teams will be facing a “game-changing element in the first leg of the race” that could massively affect how the teams plan their strategies.

During the season, the teams are expected to travel through some impressive places such as Petra, Jordan, where The Amazing Race teams will step into the classic 1963 film Lawrence of Arabia during a once-in-a-lifetime train ride. The teams will also tour Austria, Italy, France, Spain, and Iceland during the competition. The race is scheduled to wrap up in Nashville, Tennessee. This, of course, is where the winning Amazing Race team will earn the $1 million prize.