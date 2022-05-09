‘The Chase’ Star James Holzhauer Likens Himself to Las Vegas in Hilarious Post

There’s no dispute that “The Chase” star James Holzhauer is the king of Twitter comebacks, and he struck again earlier today.

The former “Jeopardy!” champion has made a new name for himself on ABC’s trivia show “The Chase,” where he competes against contestants for thousands of dollars. The contestants have to answer certain questions faster than Holzhauer and the other Chasers, who essentially represent “the house” on the game show.

The official Twitter account for “The Chase” tweeted out a photo of James Holzhauer earlier today looking serious at the top of the stage. The caption on the post read, “Would you rather: Go to Vegas with @James_Holzhauer or go up against him on #TheChase?”

Holzhauer quote tweeted the message and rewrote it from his perspective. “One of these options has a persistent house advantage that guarantees you’ll eventually lose every penny. The other is a trip to America’s finest city,” Holzhauer quipped.

More often than not, Las Vegas as an entity has a “persistent house advantage,” But not this time. In a hilarious comparison to the City of Sin, Holzhauer declares that he has an even higher house advantage than the greatest gambling city in the world.

But “The Chase” star James Holzhauer isn’t exactly wrong. He and his companions do consistently trounce the competitors. These Chasers, after all, come with some pretty stacked stats. Let’s take a look at them.

‘The Chase’ Star James Holzhauer Defends His ‘Jeopardy!’ Accomplishments

Along with James Holzhauer, fellow trivia heads Brad Rutter, Buzzy Cohen, Victoria Groce, and Brandon Blackwell have joined “The Chase.” Most of these stars have made a name for themselves in the trivia world through similar game shows, such as “Jeopardy!” or “Who Wants To Be a Millionaire.”

Holzhauer, specifically, enjoyed a record-breaking “Jeopardy!” run just three years ago. During that time, he won 32 games and walked away with more than $2.4 million. He also broke every single record for single-game winnings.

“The Chase” Twitter account posted some of Holzhauer’s accomplishments in a recent Tweet, which has since been deleted. The tweet in question showcased some of Holzhauer’s stats, including the fact that he “Holds 12th highest single day winning score in Jeopardy! history.”

While that fact is technically true, it’s hilarious that they chose to highlight that part of his “Jeopardy!” run. Because, as Holzhauer himself pointed out when he quote tweeted the stat, he happens to hold the 11 records in front of that one as well.

“’Holds 12th highest score’ is technically true but the top 12 scorers share a certain commonality,” James Holzhauer wrote when he quote-tweeted “The Chase” tweet.

In the past, Holzhauer held the top 16 spots on the “Jeopardy!” leaderboard for single-day winnings. But Matt Amodio broke into that realm when he won $83,000. So now, Amodio holds the 13th spot, while Holzhauer holds spots 1-12 and 14-16.