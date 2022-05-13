‘The Conners’ Is Coming Back for Season 5 on ABC

For sitcom fans, there’s good news as The Conners will return to ABC for Season 5 starring John Goodman and Sara Gilbert. The show is a spinoff version of Roseanne that starred Roseanne Barr and has done well in ratings. Well, it has done good enough to receive another chance at being on TV.

Goodman plays Dan Conner, who is getting through life without Roseanne. He’s found new love with a character played by Katey Sagal. Laurie Metcalf and Lecy Goranson also make up cast members from the original show. The Conners happens to be the second best-performing show for the network on Wednesday nights. Gilbert also is an executive producer on the show. She, Goodman, Goranson, and Metcalf all signed new deals recently. Therefore, the confirmation of another season just seemed like a natural thing to happen. We get more from Deadline.

Our Favorite Family From Lanford Will Come Back As ‘The Conners’ Rolls On

Other executive producers besides Gilbert for The Conners include Tom Werner, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen, and Tony Hernandez. Seeing how the family that is based in Lanford, Ill., moves through more drama and laughs will be worth watching next season.

One of the franchise’s longest-running characters is Jackie, played by Metcalf. She’s been a cop forever it seems, but now she’s not in that role. What happened to her being a police officer? It’s a pretty simple answer to a complicated problem. Jackie Harris just was tired of seeing young people choose crime over a better, different lifestyle. Of course, a lot of them did get involved in drugs and she saw enough of that to make her sick. Jackie wants to see young people thrive and do good. That also includes Dan’s children for whom she has a deep affection.

John Goodman Opens Up About Dealing With Formulaic Sitcom Format

As we said, this sitcom has a lot of viewers tuning in to ABC every week. Did you know, though, that Goodman didn’t want that sitcom formula for the show? He was not a fan of it and just wished things were different. Goodman opens up about this in an interview with Vanity Fair. The actor says that he fought against it initially.

“I tried to fight against that as much as I could,” he says. “And within the style, just figure out kind of different ways to do things. Things that would interest me. Because, you know, it was a little repetitious but there was a time when I was trying to see how big I could do things and still ground them in reality.” Well, it looks like the formula continues to work for Goodman and his castmates on ABC.