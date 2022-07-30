‘The Conners’ Fans Debate Why One Character Was ‘Noticeably Absent’ From Recent Episodes

Since its premiere in 2018, the hit Roseanne spin-off series, The Conners has featured an interesting cast of characters. Of course, there are the regular faces that have become a core piece of the Roseanne TV legacy. Faces such as the show’s late matriarch, Roseanne Conner’s husband, Dan Conner (John Goodman). As well as Roseanne’s sister Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), and her children Becky, Darlene, and DJ who are portrayed by Lacy Goranson, Sarah Gilbert, and Michael Fishman, respectively.

Also featured in this popular primetime sitcom series is the latest generation of the Conners. These characters come, of course, as the children of Dan and Roseanne have started their own families. Adding grandkids into the mix. However, one of these new characters, fans of the sitcom are pointing out, has been noticeably absent from the series for long stretches of time…and many are wondering why.

Why Has Mark Conner-Healy Been Absent For Several Episodes At A Time?

In a recent Reddit post, fans of the popular ABC primetime sitcom series are pointing out that Ames McNamara, the actor who portrays Mark Conner-Healy in the series, tends to be absent for a few episodes at a time.

“It seems like he’s disappeared with no explanation,” one Redditor says in a recent post. The commenter notes that the character who is the son of Gilbert’s character and her childhood sweetheart David Healy (Johnny Galecki), seems to be missing more and more often from the show.

“Not my favorite character,” the fan adds. “[B]ut noticeably absent for several episodes now. Why?”

“I have been asking myself that question for about 2 months now,” another The Conners viewer notes.

One Redditor offered up a possible reason for McNamara’s absence. Noting it is likely connected to the fact the actor is still attending school.

“[I]n-show and off-show, I’m assuming school-related things,” the Redditor notes.

In this comment, the fan points out that McNamara is “usually absent for a few episodes here and there. However, these absences are more common in the later seasons. However, the commenter adds that he is missing more in this season than the others.

Is Laurie Metcalf Poised To Leave The Conners?

Lately, fans of The Conners have been hearing rumors that suggest Laurie Metcalf, one of the original Roseanne characters, could be stepping away from the series. According to reports, Metcalf is eying new projects that could take her away from the ABC sitcom. However, fans worry that the series couldn’t survive the loss of another longtime…and very major player.

However, there’s a chance that the Conners showrunners would work around any new project Metcalf may be taking on. Possibly writing her out of a series of episodes just the way they did for Katey Sagal in former storylines.