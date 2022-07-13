‘The Conners’ Gets Some Emmy Love for This Classic Episode

Although many great television shows received nominations today, for The Conners, their nominations came for one of the most pivotal episodes of the spin-off series. After the main star of Roseanne, Roseanne Barr, was fired from the series for offensive tweets, the series decided to kill off her character and leave her on-screen husband, Dan Conner, to pick up the pieces. That storyline continued until the episode, “The Wedding of Dan and Louise”. Already knowing what the episode was about, fans watched as Dan and Louise tied the knot, revealing that the character had finally moved forward after his wife’s passing.

Airing in October, The Conners received a nomination for Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series. Given that there are four seasons so far, this isn’t the first time the Emmys recognized the show. In 2021, The Conners won for Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series.

Fans Questions The Direction Of The Conners

With the episode being such an important moment for Dan Conner, played by John Goodman, fans questioned why some characters like his friend Chuck weren’t there. According to producer Bruce Helford, the actor behind Chuck, James Picken Jr. had prior engagements. “James Pickens Jr., for instance, has this really hardcore schedule over on Grey’s Anatomy, and it’s very hard for Estelle Parsons to travel right now, so that was all in the midst of the discussion.”

Helford noted that COVID-19 led to many ideas not making it on screen. “There would have been a lot of those people, but they weren’t available. We also had in mind that we didn’t want to crowd the stage during COVID.”

The Conners Renewed For A Fifth Season

Throughout season 4 of The Conners, fans watched as the newlyweds settled into their relationship and the adjustment that came with it. Producer Dave Caplan explained, “The furniture’s kind of symbolic of the challenge of squeezing her way into the Conner clan, which is pretty tight-knit. They’ve been through a lot, and they’re close. And there’s a lot of them. And that’s kind of intimidating for Louise on some level. So making room for her furniture is really like making room for her. And while Dan wants to enthusiastically do it, it’s tricky to make room for new memories when you have so many old memories in a place.”

Back in May of 2022, ABC announced that they were renewing the show for another season. Marking its fifth season, the original series, Roseanne, made its debut in 1988. The sitcom received high praise during its ten-season run, ultimately ending in 2018. During that time, Roseanne, much like The Conners, garnered nominations at the Emmys. Having 113 nominations, the original show won 49 times.