the-conners-main-cast-members-ink-new-deals-when-could-season-5-renewal-be-announced

After a successful 10-season run, the series finale of the hit sitcom Roseanne aired on May 20, 1997, marking the end of the Conner family’s story. As with most popular shows, however, fans never quite accepted the conclusion of their favorite TV series.

Though they had to wait almost 20 years, Roseanne fans were finally given a continuation in the story of the beloved Conner family. In 2018, the series was revived under the same name. The revival lasted only three months, however, as controversy surrounding the actress behind the show’s titular character, Roseanne Barr, forced a halt in production.

Later the same year, The Conners premiered, a Roseanne spinoff following the Conner family minus their matriarch. Despite the loss of Roseanne Barr, The Conners was an instant success, earning the title of most popular new comedy on air. In its four-season run, The Conners flourished. And now, it appears fans will soon receive the fifth installment to the series.

Leading Cast Members Sign on for Season 5 of ‘The Conners’

Technically, ABC has not yet placed an order for another season of The Conners. However, the wheels of production are slowly beginning to turn. Per Deadline, The Conners is in the beginning stages of a fifth season.

Unlike most shows, The Conners cast doesn’t sign six-year contracts. Because The Conners was an unexpected change in direction for the cast and crew, each actor is re-signed to the series on a yearly basis.

Well, those yearly contracts have allegedly been signed. ABC and Werner Entertainment have struck new contract deals with all four leading cast members of the series. This means Sara Gilbert, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, and Lecy Goranson have all agreed to return for Season 5 of The Conners.

The hold-up in the official renewal of the series no doubt comes from a snag in the minor details of the new season, such as the number of episodes. That said, Seasons 2-4 all have 20 episodes, making another 20-episode season likely.

Roseanne Barr Fires Back at ABC Ahead of the Release of New Documentary

With the new documentary Roseanne: Kicked Out of Hollywood on the horizon, Roseanne Barr found now to be the perfect time to fire back at ABC for firing her from the Roseanne revival and excluding her from The Conners. Per Fox News, in the upcoming documentary, Roseanne Barr called the entire ordeal a “witch-burning.”

“When they called me up they were like, ‘What possible excuse have you got for why you did this? Why you did such an egregious, unforgivable thing?’ And I said, ‘I have no excuse. The only thing is, I thought she was white. And they said nothing back.”

“Witch-burning is what it is,” Barr said in regards to her removal from the series. “Intellectual witch-burning. And arrogance and ignorance. All of the press of the United States, and the world and how they interpreted my tweet without any knowledge of the fact that I was sending it to a journalist in Iran about what was happening to the people in Iran. We were under such terrible censorship and it’s just terrible and frightening.”