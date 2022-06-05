‘The Conners’ Showrunner Teases Life-Changing Season 5 Storyline for Mark Healy

The Conners is one show that will keep you on your toes when it comes to storylines and Season 5 will be no different. Whether it involves John Goodman’s Dan or Laurie Metcalf’s Jackie, there is never a dull moment. Heading into next season, though, we’ll be seeing something happen for Mark Healy, played by Ames McNamara. Mark is the son of Darlene Conner, played by Sara Gilbert, and David Healy, who was played by Johnny Galecki.

Last season, Mark headed off to a magnet high school. Viewers saw him start to learn about playing the contrabassoon instrument. Darlene suggests Mark try to learn it so he could possibly get into college. Based on the family being unable to afford college, it might help him get scholarships. So, what’s going to happen for Mark? Showrunner Dave Caplan talks about it in an interview with CinemaBlend.

“Ames, You know, he’s a contrabassoonist,” Caplan says. “That’s gonna be a big thing, because this is going to be the year where he applies for colleges and all that. And we’ve been building to, is one of this family gonna actually escape the orbit of poverty? So we’ll see what happens.” It will be interesting to see how all of this plays out for the ABC sitcom. The show does follow the antics of the Conner family people have gotten to know about over the years.

Katey Sagal Of ‘The Conners’ Offers Advice About Making It In Hollywood

Katey Sagal, who many people remember from playing Peg Bundy on the Fox sitcom Married…with Children, is now part of The Conners cast. The actress shares some wisdom for women looking to make it in Hollywood. “I could give my own personal experience, which is don’t give up — don’t!” she said. Sagal plays Dan’s wife Louise on the show.

As we mentioned, one of the characters people turn in to see is Jackie. Many people know that she was a cop at one time but she’s no longer in that job. Why is Jackie no longer on the police force? She retired from the Landford Police Department because she got tired of seeing teenagers turn to crime as a way of life.

Meanwhile, being an actor can sometimes make dreams come true when it comes to heroes. Goodman wanted to meet his hero in the acting world but had a little trouble doing so early on. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Goodman recalled seeing Al Pacino in the classic film The Godfather II. Well, Goodman just wanted to chat and tried to call him. Obviously, some phone numbers are not made public. It was not until years later, though, that their paths did cross.