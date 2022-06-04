‘The Conners’ Showrunners Hint at Dysfunctional Family Drama in Season 5

If you want to take a look at dysfunction on TV, then you might be in luck when The Conners comes back to ABC for Season 5. The show, which stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, and Sara Gilbert, did have some fireworks go down in the Season 4 finale. If you recall, Ben and Darlene, along with Jackie and Neville, got married. Harris and Aldo did look like they were going to get hitched, too, but that didn’t work out.

Following the show’s history from its days going back to Roseanne, there’s always been an element of family dynamics going down. Seeing Goodman’s Dan Conner deal with so much on the current show lets viewers into how he sees his world. But what is it about dysfunction that will entice viewers to watch? Showrunners Dan Caplan and Bruce Helford talk about the pending situation in Season 5.

Dan Caplan Of ‘The Conners’ Will Keep An Eye On Becky-Ben-Darlene Dynamic

“There’s a whole bunch,” Caplan, a show co-creator of The Conners, says in an interview with CinemaBlend. “I mean, I think it’s gonna be so much fun to see what Becky living with Ben and Darlene looks like as they try to have a honeymoon year and start their own life. And she certainly is a little bit… she’s drifting a bit at the moment. So that’s going to be some major complications.”

Helford adds, “And Dan and Louise actually having the house themselves, except for Harris, which could be a lot of problems. Louise is still not getting what she wants, not getting the privacy and everything that she and Dan want. And then Jackie and Neville. Jackie, who is constantly in danger of sabotaging her own life, that’s going to be interesting in how she and Neville navigate all they have.”

John Goodman Was Not A Fan Of The Sitcom Formula At All

Metcalf’s Jackie has been a part of the dynamics on The Conners. We have seen her go through a lot of things on TV. Getting a chance to observe what marriage will look like for the character should be some kind of fun. Well, as much fun as a dysfunctional family dynamic can be in a TV sitcom. Speaking of sitcoms, Goodman was not a fan of the whole sitcom formula.

“It’s formulaic,” Goodman said in an interview with Vanity Fair. “I tried to fight against that as much as I could. And within the style, just figure out kind of different ways to do things. Things that would interest me. Because, you know, it was a little repetitious but there was a time when I was trying to see how big I could do things and still ground them in reality.”