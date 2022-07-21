the-full-shark-week-schedule-is-finally-here

The bloodiest week of the year is swimming it’s way onto your screen — Shark Week. The full schedule for the freaky week is now available, so buckle up and don’t make any sudden moves. *Insert Jaws Theme*

For Discovery+ subscribers, two pre-premieres are already available to stream on the site. “Dawn of the Monster Mako” follows Underwater Cinematographer Joe Romeiro and his Marine Biologist wife, Lauren, as they search for a 14-foot Giant Mako. Underwater Cinematographer Andy Casagrande and Shark Expert Kori Garza embark on a journey to find out if Great Whites hunt off the coast of North Carolina in “The Haunting of Shark Tower.” Both of these titles are available now on Discovery+.

Sunday – First Day of Shark Week

Shark Week officially kicks off on Sunday, July 24 on Discovery and Discovery+ at 7 p.m. with “Return to Headstone Hell.” Shark Scientist Dr. Riley Elliott and Underwater Cinematographer Kina Scollay head to Norfolk Island to catch Tiger sharks and Great Whites fighting over “an unusual food source,” that being cow carcasses. “Great White Battleground” follows soon after at 8 p.m. Zoologist Michelle Jewell attempts to prove that leaping Great Whites in South Africa do more than just hunt — they communicate with each other as well. If the night is getting too intense for you, the next title is for you. “Jackass Shark Week 2.0” welcomes back Chris Pontius, Wee Man, Dark Shark, Zach Holmes, and Poopies. This year, they are determined to help Poopies get over his fear of sharks. “Jackass Shark Week 2.0” premieres at 9 p.m.

Sunday night ends with “Great White Open Ocean.” Shark diving expert Jimi Partington attempts to get back in the water after nearly dying at the jaws of a Great White back in 2020.

Monday

Monday, July 25 begins with “Stranger Sharks” at 7 p.m. The show features “Stranger Things‘” Noah Schnapp and YouTuber/NASA engineer Mark Rober. The two team up to explore creepy parts of the sea (not including the Upside Down) in search of the strangest sharks. “Air Jaws: Top Guns” also airs on Monday, and high-flying sharks are all the rage. Dickie Chivell and Andy Casagrande grab their best cameras and hope to capture insane photos of the fish mid-air.

“Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas” looks into the death of a surfer that happened on Christmas Eve. The culprit, according to witnesses and forensic evidence, was an 18-foot Great White. This title airs at 9 p.m. Andy Casagrande is back at 10 p.m. with “Rise of the Monster Hammerheads.” He is joined by Dr. Tristan Guttridge, and the two look into there being a “clan of monster Hammerheads who share the same DNA.”

The night ends with “Mega Predators of Oz” at 11, where a fisherman finds a half-eaten Mako in South Africa. The team works to prove that the species responsible was a Great White.

Tuesday

International Wildlife Biologist Forrest Galante is first up on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. He searches for “rare and elusive waterlife,” including cold-water sharks, in “Extinct or Alive Jaws of Alaska.” After the mysterious episode, Sal, Q, and Murr lighten it up at 8 p.m. “Impractical Jokers Shark Week Spectacular” features the 3 friends as they take their dares up a notch in a crazy way — by adding sharks to the mix, of course. Dr. Tristan Guttridge is back at 9 p.m. in “Jaws vs. Kraken.” He leads a mission to investigate battles between Great Whites and giant squids — a shocking discovery. 10 p.m. also features a fight, although a less fair one– “Pig vs. Shark.” The famous swimming pigs of the Bahamas have caught the eye of some Tigers in the area.

One of Australia’s “Big 3” deadliest sharks come by at 11. “Raging Bulls” takes a look at a change in behavior in the Bulls — a concerning, aggressive change in behavior.

Wednesday

Wednesday kicks off with walking sharks — yes, you read that right. “Island of the Walking Sharks” premieres at 8 p.m., and Forrest Galante is back in search of a new and mysterious species of sharks. 9 p.m. brings swimmers back around with “Mechashark: Love Down Under.” Kina Scollay and his team head to New Zealand to locate a Great White mating ground. Then, on the flip side at 10, a team of experts enter the Shark Dome to find the Great White pupping zone.

At 11, the search is on in “Great White Comeback.” Alison Towner and her team look into a mystery from 2017 in which an entire population of Great Whites in South Africa disappeared overnight.

Thursday

Comedian Tracy Morgan heads out at 8 p.m. with shark experts to find the craziest, most ferocious of the fish in the ocean. “Tracy Morgan Presents: Sharks! With Tracy Morgan” shows off Tracy’s favorite sharks and their capabilities. Dickie Chivell shows off his “Shark House” at 9 p.m. to investigate why Great Whites washed up dead in South Africa. Another Monster Mayo presents itself in “Monster Mayo Under the Rig” at 10. A team discovers a group of Makos they call the “Mavericks,” and searches for what sets them apart from other Makos.

You heard of Tiger King, but what about “Tiger Queen”? This title premieres at 11 p.m., and dives into why a big population of Tiger sharks in Turks and Caicos is mostly female.

Friday

“Jaws vs The Blob” look into the new ocean phenomenon called “The Blob.” This phenomenon sends young Great Whites into a feeding frenzy — but why? A team looks into this at 8 p.m. The next hour brings “Clash of Killers: Great White vs Mako.” Dr. Riley Elliott tracks a Great White and a Mako as they make their yearly migration off the coast of New Zealand.

Next, an all-female crew are featured in “Shark Women: Ghosted by Great Whites.” Alison Towner and her crew of fellow women Marine Biologists search to find missing Great Whites at 10 p.m.

An “exclusive population of giant hammerheads” are investigated in “The Great Hammerhead Stakeout.” Dr. Tristan Guttridge and James Glancy attempt one of the longest shark dives ever in this special at 11 p.m.

Saturday – Final Day of Shark Week

Shark Week Veterans Dr. Craig O’Connell and Mark Rackley kick off the final day of Shark Week at 8 p.m. In “Monsters of the Cape,” the pair test cutting-edge detergents in the waters of Cape Cod. Next, “Sharks in Paradise,” on at 9 p.m., takes viewers to Tahiti to investigate legends of massive Tiger sharks.

Finally, to end the week, Mark Rober is back at 11 p.m. in “Shark Rober.” Mark and Marine Biologist Luke Tipple team up in this special. Their goal? To test the theory that sharks can smell human blood from a mile away.