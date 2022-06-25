The Gabby Petito Story: Lifetime Movie Filming in Salt Lake City Mountains

Nearly a year has passed since travel vlogger Gabby Petito disappeared in the wilderness of Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park. The FBI headed the missing persons investigation, partnering with multiple state law enforcement agencies. In all, it consisted of a month’s-long pursuit of the young woman’s killer, boyfriend Brian Laundrie. Now, the sad details of Gabby’s murder have gone public. In the meantime, the Lifetime movie, The Gabby Petito Story, has recently been seen filming in the mountains near Salt Lake City, Utah.

According to the Daily Mail, The Gabby Petito Story explores the realities of the missing woman’s relationship with Brian Laundrie. It will also spotlight the events leading to her death, and the ensuing investigation. The outlet states the film’s director Thora Birch, was seen speaking with the actors portraying Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito.

The Daily Mail also captured footage of an intense argument scene. The below clip recalls one of the moments Brian Laundrie fought with his girlfriend before driving off in their shared van.

Photos also capture the actors that portray the late couple embracing on set while speaking with the film’s director. You can view them here.

The Gabby Petito Story will function as part of Lifetime’s Stop Violence Against Women public affairs initiative. Deadline states that the upcoming film will “explore Gabby and her fiancé Brian Laundrie’s complicated relationship and what may have gone wrong during their cross-country trip that resulted in Gabby’s tragic murder.”

When to Expect ‘The Gabby Petito Story’ to Air:

The nation had its eyes locked on the news last summer as authorities pursued Brian Laundrie throughout Florida’s swamps. Before launching their search, authorities discovered Gabby Petito’s body in Grand Teton National Park. The ensuing investigation into Laundrie’s death occupied much of the early fall. It had many Americans hoping for closure for Petito’s family. The case officially closed in November 2021. However, Lifetime viewers shouldn’t expect to see the new film’s premiere for another couple of months.

As per the Daily Mail, The Gabby Petito Story, expected to continue filming in Utah throughout this summer, won’t premiere until late 2022. The outlet also stated that not only is Thora Birch directing the Lifetime project, but she’s also occupying the role of Gabby Petito’s mother Nicole Schmidt, who has continued to seek justice following the murder of her 22-year-old daughter.

Amid filming for The Gabby Petito Story, the travel vlogger’s family continues to seek reparations for her murder. After authorities located Brian Laundrie’s notebook, in which stated he did murder Gabby Petito, in Florida’s Carlton Reserve, the young woman’s family has filed a lawsuit against the killer’s parents. A trial will begin on August 14th, 2023 in Sarasota County, Florida.