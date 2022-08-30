‘The Goldbergs’ to Kill Off Major Character in Season 10

Jeff Garlin’s Murray will have already been dead for months when fans tune into The Goldbergs‘ 10th season this fall. Showrunners Alex Barnow and Chris Bishop recently told Entertainment Weekly how the tv show will deal with Garlin’s messy exit. Following an HR investigation into his on-set behavior, the actor left during season 9. Garlin’s departure was “a mutual agreement” between himself and Sony Pictures Television, according to a statement from the company.

Season 10 of the show will air on September 21st and will also introduce a new member to the Goldbergs. Erica and Geoff, who have only been married for a short time, welcomed their first child. “This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that,” Barnow told EW. “So we’re starting with optimism about a baby coming and looking forward to the future. It’s an opportunity for this interesting emotional basis for the way people are behaving.”

Bishop believes this season marks a new era for The Goldbergs. “It honestly feels like a huge reboot for us. So we have tons of momentum rolling into this new season.” This marks the second season in a row that captures the family dealing with loss. “The family has already grieved, unlike Pops [George Segal] and the premiere of Season 9 where they’re dealing with it sort of very freshly,” Barnow explained. “Jeff [Garlin] won’t be in the series this year, and so far the stories have been largely about looking forward rather than looking back.”

This Will be the First Complete Season without Garlin on The Goldbergs

Showrunner Barnow addressed whether or not Jeff Garlin realized his character was being killed offscreen. “I’ve had a conversation with Jeff and he’s aware that he’s not being replaced. The truth is, I don’t know if he knows what his fate is. I’m assuming he knows, would be the answer to that question. We haven’t had a subsequent conversation since the beginning of writing that he would have any specific clarity on that.”

Other characters will be filling the void Garlin left. The showrunners announced in Season 10 that Pop-Pop (Judd Hirsch) will be seen more. They also hinted that David Hasselhoff would appear in a guest role as himself.

This is the first season that Garlin will be completely absent from The Goldbergs throughout its nine-year run on the network. The series was filming the 15th and 16th episodes of its 22-episode Season 9 when Garlin suddenly left the show due to allegations. However, even though he was no longer physically present, his voice could still be heard through off-camera dialogue pulled from earlier episodes and unused takes, as well as images that had been previously shot. Even though he wasn’t actually appearing in new footage, Garlin was still getting paid for his work on the show.