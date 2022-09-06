‘The Good Wife’ Star Megan Hilty’s Family Killed in Plane Crash Near Seattle

Tragedy struck over the weekend for The Good Wife star Meghan Hilty when some of her family members were reportedly killed in a plane crash near Seattle, Washington.

According to TMZ, Megan Hilty’s Sister, Lauren, along with her brother-in-law Ross Mickel and their child Remy were three of the nine passengers on the floatplane that went down on Sunday (September 4th) near Whidbey Island. The island is about 30 miles from Seattle. The TV actress’ sister was also pregnant at the time of the crash.

US reports that in a statement, the Ross family revealed, “We are deeply saddened and beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved Ross Mickel, Lauren Hilty, Remy, and their unborn baby boy, Luca. Our collective grief is unimaginable. They were a bright and shining light in the lives of everyone who knew them. Although their time with us was too short, we will carry their legacy forward.”

Following the crash, an extensive search was conducted to find other missing passengers and the pilot. But eventually, it was suspended on Monday. Only one body has been recovered so far. It remains unclear what caused the crash that killed Megan Hilty’s sister and others onboard. The Ross family further stated, “We want to thank all the first responders, emergency service agencies of Whidbey Island, Island County, the United States Coast Guard (USCG), Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI), and the private citizens who participated in the search and rescue efforts following the crash.”

The Ross family also wrote that their hearts go out to the families and friends of those who have also lost their loved ones on board the aircraft. “At this difficult time, we are requesting our privacy be respected as we grieve the loss of our family members.”

Megan Hilty’s Brother-In-Law Owned Washington’s Ross Ander Wineries

Ross also owned Ross Andrew Wineries and has been a part of the business for more than 20 years. The Washington State Wine Commission also released a statement. “We are deeply saddened by the news about Ross Mickel and his family. Ross had an incredible impact on the Washington wine community and he will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his loved ones as they navigate this extraordinarily difficult time.”

Although she hasn’t issued an official statement, Megan Hilty’s social media followers have shared their support during this difficult time. “So very sorry for your horrific loss,” one follower shared. “This fan sends you, your family strength, prayers, and love. Cherish the memories.”

Along with The Good Wife, Megan Hilty appeared on Smash and Trollstopia. She was notably raised in Washington and had left the state to pursue her acting career. She is married to Brian Gallagher and has two children Viola and Ronan. While they were living in separate parts of the world, Hilty still remained close with her sisters Lauren and Kristen Hilton Eaton. Us reported that she had flown her sisters to Australia for her concert at the Sydney Opera House in June 2019.