‘The Hammer’: Everything to Know About Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman’s New Movie

Country superstar Reba McEntire is set to play a traveling judge opposite Melissa Peterman in her upcoming Lifetime movie, The Hammer. Fans will recollect that the pair previously starred in the long-running WB/CW series Reba. Reba first aired on The WB in 2001 and ended after six seasons (and 125 episodes) in 2007. McEntire played Reba Hart, the leading role. Meanwhile, Peterman took on Barbra Jean, the dental hygienist who had an affair with Reba’s husband. Reba tried to keep her distance from Brock’s second wife, Barbra Jean but found it difficult as the series progressed. Things only got more complicated once Brock and Barbra Jean bought the house next door.

This time, the pair will play sisters who find themselves caught up in a death investigation. Based on the true story of Judge Kim Wheeler (McEntire), The Hammer tells the story of “firecracker lawyer” Kim Wheeler. After the incumbent judge expires suddenly, Wheeler is appointed to succeed him. Kim is a traveling judge who covers the circuit between Las Vegas and Reno. In her cases, she lays down the law. This earns her the nickname “The Hammer.” However, when Kim’s sister Kris (Peterman), who manages a local brothel, is implicated in the death of the former judge, things change.

Reba McEntire recently shared a trailer for The Hammer on her official Twitter.

Reba McEntire has another familiar co-star in The Hammer

The Hammer isn’t the first time McEntire and Melissa have reunited since Reba. Previously, Reba McEntire worked with Peterman on CMT’s Working Class and Freeform’s Baby Daddy. What’s interesting is that both currently have recurring roles on CBS’ Young Sheldon. They sometimes even appear in the same episode. Even so, their characters – June Ballard and Brenda Sparks – never interact.

This is McEntire’s second collaboration with Lifetime. Last year, she starred in and executive produced Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune, which was a holiday film. The Hammer has not yet been set a premiere date, but it is penciled in for 2023. In the meantime, Reba McEntire fans may anticipate her appearance in Season 3 of ABC’s Big Sky, which is scheduled to air on September 21st.

Someone else close to Reba McEntire will be joining her in The Hammer. Her boyfriend, veteran actor Rex Linn. He will be playing Bart Crawford, a mysterious cowboy. Reba has chosen wisely with Linn as a co-star. Rex Linn is a prolific character actor that’s been in the business for three decades. He has credits in 50 films and 45 tv shows. He is perhaps most noted for his part as Sgt. Frank Tripp in CSI: Miami, which he played over the course of ten seasons.