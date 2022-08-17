‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Announces ‘American Idol’ for Kellyoke

If you are an avid fan of The Kelly Clarkson Show, then you know that she performs during the Kellyoke section of the show. It’s where Clarkson will sing cover versions of songs that brighten her day. Well, there’s going to be a little bit of an American Idol feel to Kellyoke when the show kicks off its new season in September.

See, the show is taking off with a nationwide search for the top singers in the United States. It’s all connected with the Kellyoke part of this talk show. While we all have seen Clarkson perform alone on Kellyoke, that’s all changing! Yes, Clarkson will be singing along with fans as part of the action.

Plans Are Set For Fans To Sing Their Way On ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

They can gather on her tour bus, which will become a Kellyoke sound stage. That’s where fans can actually get a chance to sing a virtual duet with Clarkson on TikTok or in person. If you go on TikTok, then use the hashtag #KELLYOKESEARCH on there. What about those in-person moments? You can gather in the following cities at the times and dates associated with them, Today reported.

There are two days reserved for New York’s Rockefeller Plaza. Get there on Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern, followed by Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. In Chicago, make your plans to be at Navy Pier on Aug. 27 between noon to 7 p.m. Eastern. Then, on Sept. 3, be at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas between 11 a.m.m and 6 p.m. Eastern. Finally, make plans for the Universal Studios City Walk on Sept. 7 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Eastern.

Clarkson Looks Forward To Hearing Her Fans

Everyone gathered there, along with Clarkson, will be singing her 2004 hit Since U Been Gone. That song happened to pick up a Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in 2006. Now, you can watch and see if your performance shows up on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Season 4 of the popular show kicks off on Monday, Sept. 12.

“I can’t wait to see and hear what y’all can do!” Clarkson said according to a press release. “Bringing people together through music, being on the road and having the opportunity to thank fans in person for sharing their talents, inspiring us with their stories and for singing along with me is the perfect way to start the new season.”

As you may know, Kellyoke covers from Clarkson have gone viral throughout the show’s run. Back in June, there was a new EP released that features six full-length covers. The talk show currently is in its third season.