‘The Office’ Star B.J. Novak Recalls Going To High School With Costar John Krasinski

Jim Halpert and Ryan Howard, the characters played by The Office stars B.J. Novak and John Krasinski, certainly did not have much in common on the TV screen. However, the actors two were real-life buddies before landing their famous comedy series roles. Each one was a member of the same graduating class at a Massachusetts high school.

The Office Stars B.J. Novak & John Krasinski Knew Each Other Long Before Accepting Their Jobs at Dunder Mifflin

During an August 2 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, B.J. Novak recalls his time attending Newtown South High School in Massachusetts with his Office costar. And, in this discussion, Novak recalls that he never considered that the two would end up collaborating on a project as prolific as The Office.

When answering a viewer’s question during his appearance with Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen, Novak says that the two stars weren’t even thinking about TV in the pre-Office days.

“I think there wasn’t even any show like that that had ever been made,” B.J. Novak says of his (and Krasinski’s) thoughts on taking on a TV role back in the early days. “And I don’t think we were thinking about TV.” Plus, Novak notes that while they did attend the same high school together, he and Krasinski had separate interests. In fact, Novak tells Andy Cohen, he was the only one of the two that was really into theater back in the duo’s high school days.

“He was a jock,” Novak says of his The Office costar.

“A basketball captain,” he continues. “Stuff like that. He found acting a little later.”

The Office Star John Krasinski May Not Have Found Acting Until Later – But It Certainly Paid Off!

While basketball may have been John Krasinski’s focus in high school, we are certainly grateful he switched gears later on. His role as the endlessly sarcastic but always loveable Jim Halbert in The Office helped to make the wildly popular NBC comedy series the hit that it became.

And, since then, Krasinski has gone on to appear in several massively successful films. These include A Quiet Place a film in which Krasinski also co-wrote and directed. He also has a memorable role in the MCU installation, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

B.J. Novak Takes On The Producer Role

Krasinski’s former classmate and costar has also gone on to some big projects outside of his role on The Office. He joined Brad Pitt in the film Inglorious Basterds and later had a part in the film The Premise.

Novak’s directorial debut comes this summer in the dark comedy film Vengeance, which hit theaters in July. This film boasts a star-studded cast including Issa Rae, Ashton Kutcher, and Dove Cameron.