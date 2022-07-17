‘The Office’ Star Craig Robinson Cancels Comedy Show at Last Second After Terrifying Incident

Comedian Craig Robinson faced a terrifying incident recently, prompting The Office star to cancel his North Carolina comedy show at the last second.

Robinson was set to hit the stage at a Charlotte, North Carolina comedy club Saturday night (July 16). However, the TV star and comedian pulled the plug on his act; just minutes before he was scheduled to perform, after gunfire rang out in the venue around 9 p.m.

Gunfire In A North Carolina Club Sends Craig Robinson And Fans Running For Safety

It was around 9 p.m. Saturday evening when a gunman entered the Comedy Zone comedy club in Charlotte. The gunman then brandished a gun, demanding everyone leave the venue. No one was injured in this encounter. However, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the gunman did discharge the firearm, firing one round into the crowd.

Fans were scrambling for safety during the incident, making a beeline toward the Comedy Zone’s exits. Robinson evacuated the comedy venue as well, taking cover next door at the Metro Credit Union Amphitheater, where the band Big Time Rush was performing.

Robinson Shares The Terrifying Incident On Social Media

After The Office alum found safety, he shared the experience on his Instagram, letting fans know that he is safe.

The video begins with Robinson giving his Insta followers a glimpse at the crowd behind him as he finds safety at the amphitheater. Robinson goes back and forth between himself and glimpses of the performance for nearly a minute before he begins to fill his followers in on what had just happened.

“So, I’m performing at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte, North Carolina,” Robinson starts out in his Saturday night Instagram video.

“There was an active shooter in the comedy club,” the comedian continues.

“So they moved us over to this, there’s a concert going on and it’s Big Time Rush,” Robinson says. “So I thought I would share with y’all.”

Robinson Shares Snippets Of The Big Time Rush Concert

As Craig Robison continues to update his Insta followers, he also shares snippets of the Big Time Rush performance in the North Carolina amphitheater. “Big Time Rush to the rescue,” the comedian jokes in his Insta post.

“I’m safe,” Robinson says as we hear the band performing in the background.

“I’m cool,” the comedian adds.

According to Robinson’s recounting of events, he was backstage in the green room preparing for the show when the gunman entered the comedy club. “It was wild,” the comedian continues in the Saturday Insta post.

“I was in the green room and they’re like ‘everybody get out!’” he remembers. “It was a moment for sure.”