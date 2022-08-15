‘The Office’s Ed Helms Tributes Anne Heche With Heartfelt Message

Many friends and costars of actress Anne Heche have been reaching out to send their thoughts and sympathies to the actress’s family since the news hit announcing the Six Days Seven Nights star’s devastating and fiery Los Angeles crash.

Among these stars is The Office’s Ed Helms who starred with Heche in the 2011 comedy film Cedar Rapids. In his tribute message on Twitter, Ed Helms mourns the loss of Heche, noting that she was an “epic vibrant spirit.”

The Office Star Ed Helms Pays Tribute To Cedar Rapids Costar In Touching Social Media Post

In his August 12 Twitter post, the actor and comedian remembers his Cedar Rapids costar noting how heartbreaking the news of her death has been. In his post, Helms notes that the news of the actress’s death is “devastating” and that we have lost a “profound talent.”

Anne Heche news today is so heartbreaking. A truly epic, vibrant spirit and a profound talent.

Sending tremendous love and support to her family. — Ed Helms (@edhelms) August 12, 2022

Helms And Heche Spend Some Time Together At A Cedar Rapids Insurance Convention

Ed Helms and Anne Heche shared the screen in Cedar Rapids. In this film, Ed Helms portrays an insurance salesman from Wisconsin. Helms’ character, Tim Lippe, soon bonds with other agents…including Heche’s Joan while at the convention. However, Lippe soon discovers a world beyond the sheltered one he has previously known as his new friends encourage the mild-mannered insurance salesman to step outside of his shell.

Anne Heche Sustains Deadly Injuries From Fiery Los Angeles Car Crash Earlier This Month

Anne Heche sustained multiple injuries including head trauma and several burns after her car, a blue Mini Cooper, crashed into a Los Angeles garage on August 5. According to reports, Heche was driving at speeds as high as 90 mph just before the deadly crash.

Upon impact, Heche’s Mini Cooper erupted into flames, trapping the injured star inside. Neighbors and crews responded quickly to the devastating incident, pulling Heche from the wreckage. However, Heche was declared brain dead a few days later due to the head trauma she sustained in the car crash.

The actress did remain on life support for some time afterward. This was in an effort to keep her organs viable for donation. Heche was officially removed from this support on August 14. According to a TMZ report, a donor has been found. Surgeons will immediately implant Heche’s donated organs into the recipient. Sources confirm that Anne Heche is donating multiple organs, however, specifics are not available at this time.