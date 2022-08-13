‘The Office’ Star Obliterates Fans’ Hopes of Original Cast Revival

B.J. Novak has bad news for those who hope that The Office will come back to TV —”That ship has sailed.”

For months, rumors of a reboot have been swirling around the internet. And some original stars have even fueled those rumors by admitting that they would jump at the opportunity to get the cast back together. But while chatting with Deadline, Novak said that reviving The Office would be nearly impossible. Not only have the actors moved on with their careers, but there are several other roadblocks in the way. And most importantly, he can’t imagine a way to reinvent the story that would do the series justice.

“I don’t know contractually, but I know spiritually, it’s a pure Greg Daniels thing. Everyone knows he is the person who controls the rights to The Office, spiritually, creatively the American Office,” he began. “Definitely you wouldn’t get everyone back together, that ship has sailed.”

The show ran for nine seasons and came to a close in 2013. The finale gave the many quirky characters just and satisfying sendoffs. Michael Scott finally found happiness in Colorado and Dwight took his place in the Scranton office with his wife Angela by his side. Jim and Pam moved their family to Austin, TX. And Ryan and Kelly finally ran away together.

With the way that everyone’s story ended, it seems nearly impossible to bring them back together in a fluid way. And Novak worries that if the writers force it for the wrong reason, they will ruin the show’s integrity.

“I think it’s more if there’s anything to mine creatively that’s fresh,” he continued. “And I think it needs to be approached as an artistic decision, not as a financial decision. I worry that there’s so much financial pressure, understandably, to mine this precious metal in the ground called The Office reboot, spinoff, or whatever.”

‘The Office’ Creator Worries a Reboot Would ‘Disappoint’ Fans

Despite B.J. Novak’s crushing words, several other stars have repeatedly expressed interest in revisiting Dunder-Mifflin, including John Krasinki. And NBC’s streamer Peacock has openly admitted that a The Office reboot is an overall goal for the company.

Daniels has even shared that he’s not against a revival. However, he shares the same fears as Novak. He worries that an attempt would end up disappointing fans. And if he did think up an opportunity, a reunion would need to be a limited series or a movie.

“It was such a perfect thing that I would hesitate to open it up,” Daniels told ET in 2019. “We got the chance to end it the way we wanted to end it. It wasn’t like we were interrupted in the middle of a run or something. So in a sense, it’s completely an artistic whole. But, that said, I don’t know, the cast every now and then talks about getting back together in some form, but I don’t see it being a reboot like the way Will & Grace was rebooted.”