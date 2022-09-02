The Osbournes Set to Make Reality TV Return

While rockers live life on the edge, back in 1979, the band Black Sabbath decided to fire singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne due to his excessive drug and alcohol habits. That didn’t remotely stop the singer from finding success. Following his departure from the group, he released 12 albums, gaining him the title of Godfather of Metal. Also known as the Prince of Darkness, Ozzy’s life on the stage landed him his own hit reality television show on MTV that premiered in March of 2002. Starring family members, Sharon, Kelly, and Jack, the series showcased the wild and sometimes lavish lifestyle of being an Osbourne. And while the family admitted to no more The Osbournes, it seems a new show is in the works as the family returns to the UK.

Numerous BBC bosses confirmed the rumors that the hit singer and his family were making a return to television. Not that long ago, both Ozzy Osbourne and his wife, Sharon, announced their intentions to move back to the UK. After spending 25 years in Beverly Hills, Ozzy decided to leave. “I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s f*****g crazy.” He added, “I’m English. I want to be back. But, saying that, if my wife said we’ve got to go and live in Timbuktu, I’ll go. But, no, it’s just time for me to come home.”

Ozzy Osbourne Returns Home And Lands A New Series In The Process

With news of Ozzy Osbourne and his family’s sudden relocation, the Head of Documentaries, Clare Sillery, explained the premise around the new series in the works, stating, “Twenty years ago the Osbournes left Britain for a life in LA. Now they are coming ‘home to roost’, back to their family home, pretty much as they left it all those years ago. In this new series our audience will be able to follow the family as they settle back into their new life in a Buckinghamshire village….it promises to be a funny, moving and honest insight into their new life back in the UK.”

During the height of the hit reality series, The Osbournes, on MTV, Ozzy Osbourne entertained households all over America with his constant calls for his wife, “Sharon.” Although full of bloopers, the show captured the love each Osbourne shared. It ran for a total of four seasons and 52 episodes. In 2002, the program won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Reality Program.

Although a hit amongst fans, Ozzy Osbourne’s eldest daughter, Aimee, refused to take part in the series, often criticizing the portrayal of her family.