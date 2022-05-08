‘The Pioneer Woman’ Fan-Favorite Leaving Food Network Cooking Show

Ree Drummond has found a massive fan following on her cooking show, “The Pioneer Woman.” However, recently, The Food Network icon shared major news with fans. Earlier this week, she announced the departure of a fan-favorite cast member. Coincidentally, he also happens to be her nephew—Stuart Smith.

Drummond took to Instagram to announce her nephew’s departure from the cooking show with a sweet post on the official “The Pioneer Woman” account.

“We knew this day would come,” Drumond began her post. “Today was my handsome nephew’s last day of filming my cooking show.”

As per the post, Smith has been a regular contributor to “The Pioneer Woman” since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. In joining with Drummond’s own children, the crew managed to record an impressive total of more than 80 episodes.

According to PopCulture, Stuart is departing the cooking show ahead of a summer internship in Chicago, which prefaces his return to school in the fall.

As per “The Pioneer Woman” star’s post, the cooking show’s “original crew” returns in July. Ree Drummond wasn’t the only one to mourn Stu’s return to school. Fans of the cooking show took to the comments to share their own thoughts and well-wishes.

“We will miss seeing Stu on the show,” one fan wrote, “but this means the Irish crew is coming back. We need a reunion story and pics of your reunion!!”

Another said, “Wishing him best on his journey, will miss TeamFamily filming, but I know you will keep making a great show.”

‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond’s Favorite Mom Pic

In honor of Mother’s Day, we’re attempting to highlight American Entertainment‘s most fun-loving moms, and a few months ago, “The Pioneer Woman’s” Ree Drummond took to Instagram to share her favorite photo with her mom. Check out the sweet pic below.

“Sharing this mother-daughter shot because it cracks me up,” the cooking show star wrote. Posing together in similarly patterned floral white tops, Ree Drummond and her mom sip sweetly together on cocktails. However, Drummond continued, “This isn’t the most representative photo of my mom, though.”

The next photo captures Drummond’s mother with a bright smile, as she walks onto the set of “The Pioneer Woman” to film an episode of The Food Network cooking show. The TV personality continued, “Love and joy enter the room when she does, and everyone’s always so happy to see her.”

While the cooking show star didn’t share the sweet post in honor of Mother’s Day specifically, we think it’s a perfect fit on this meaningful, celebratory day.